Prince William Reveals Prince George Is Already Getting a Jumpstart on One Aspect of Boarding School
The Prince of Wales shared a detail about George's school life during an interview with Heart Radio.
Prince George is wrapping up his final year at Lambrook School this summer before heading to his next adventure, and during a rare interview, Prince William revealed that his eldest son, 12, has already got started on one aspect of boarding school life.
While speaking to Heart Radio hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, the Prince of Wales was asked to give a shout-out to his kids, who were getting ready for their school day. But in the process, he revealed that Prince George is already spending some nights away at school.
“Charlotte and Louis—because George is boarding last night—Charlotte and Louis, if you're listening, make sure you're on time, please, make sure you're not fighting over who listens to what, this morning,” he said.
Lambrook School, where all three Wales children attend, offers flexible boarding, meaning day students can choose to sleep over occasionally. It seems that George isn't the only one who sometimes chooses to stay overnight at school, with Prince William discussing their busy mornings on the radio show.
When asked if it was “chaotic” getting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis out the door, the future King said, “It can be. It depends if there is a guitar lesson or a music lesson, you have to get the guitar in the car, no we aren’t taking the car, are we boarding are we not? Are we seeing friends or are we not? All of that going on in the morning.”
Prince William and Princess Kate will likely be announcing George's secondary school choice soon, as his last day of school at Lambrook is in early July. While the Prince of Wales's alma mater, Eton College, was widely assumed to be where George would attend, Oundle School in Northamptonshire is now considered to be in the running.
William and Kate were spotted bringing Charlotte for a tour of the boarding school earlier this month, with sources telling Marie Claire that they're considering enrolling all three children at the prep school.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.