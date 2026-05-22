Prince William Reveals Prince George Is Already Getting a Jumpstart on One Aspect of Boarding School

Prince George is wrapping up his final year at Lambrook School this summer before heading to his next adventure, and during a rare interview, Prince William revealed that his eldest son, 12, has already got started on one aspect of boarding school life.

While speaking to Heart Radio hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, the Prince of Wales was asked to give a shout-out to his kids, who were getting ready for their school day. But in the process, he revealed that Prince George is already spending some nights away at school.

“Charlotte and Louis—because George is boarding last night—Charlotte and Louis, if you're listening, make sure you're on time, please, make sure you're not fighting over who listens to what, this morning,” he said.

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The Wales children are pictured on their first day of school at Lambrook in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join their parents for Easter Sunday services in April 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lambrook School, where all three Wales children attend, offers flexible boarding, meaning day students can choose to sleep over occasionally. It seems that George isn't the only one who sometimes chooses to stay overnight at school, with Prince William discussing their busy mornings on the radio show.

When asked if it was “chaotic” getting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis out the door, the future King said, “It can be. It depends if there is a guitar lesson or a music lesson, you have to get the guitar in the car, no we aren’t taking the car, are we boarding are we not? Are we seeing friends or are we not? All of that going on in the morning.”

Prince William and Princess Kate will likely be announcing George's secondary school choice soon, as his last day of school at Lambrook is in early July. While the Prince of Wales's alma mater, Eton College, was widely assumed to be where George would attend, Oundle School in Northamptonshire is now considered to be in the running.

William and Kate were spotted bringing Charlotte for a tour of the boarding school earlier this month, with sources telling Marie Claire that they're considering enrolling all three children at the prep school.