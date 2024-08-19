Princess Kate Is Preparing for Her "Destiny" as Queen with "Common Sense" and "Strength"

Back in March, it was announced that Princess Kate had been diagnosed with cancer. The Princess of Wales took a step back from her official royal duties while she underwent preventative cancer treatment. Since then, Kate has made some select appearances, turning up at Wimbledon with daughter Princess Charlotte, and appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour.

According to reports, Kate Middleton is remaining "very calm" while her treatment continues, and she wants her children to know she is "strong enough." Now, in a new report from OK! magazine, renowned BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has opened up about how Kate is preparing for her future as Queen.

Discussing Kate's fortitude, Bond explained, "I think you have to be quite tough to survive—and thrive—in the Royal Family. It must be easy to be rather intimidated by the hierarchical system of the Palace." As a result, Princess Kate must be extremely strong, and unafraid to voice her own opinions in the face of a historical organization.

"She seems to be a woman with a great deal of common sense." (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Bond also revealed why Princess Kate may have more confidence than most. "But Catherine has the advantage of knowing that she will one day be the most senior woman in the family, and indeed in the land," Bond told the publication. "And so she has a right to make her views known about how the institution of monarchy is going to proceed in the years and decades to come."

As for the characteristics that make Princess Kate a perfect candidate for Queen, Bond noted, "She seems to be a woman with a great deal of common sense, and I suspect that she applies that common sense to the dilemmas and difficulties which arise."

According to the esteemed royal correspondent, Kate has also grown close to the current Queen Camilla. "I think Queen Camilla and Catherine have drawn strength and inspiration from one another: two women in this extraordinary situation in life, both with the same bizarre destiny," Bond told the publication. Clearly, Princess Kate has a very bright future ahead of her.