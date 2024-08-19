Princess Kate Is Preparing for Her "Destiny" as Queen with "Common Sense" and "Strength"
"She has a right to make her views known."
Back in March, it was announced that Princess Kate had been diagnosed with cancer. The Princess of Wales took a step back from her official royal duties while she underwent preventative cancer treatment. Since then, Kate has made some select appearances, turning up at Wimbledon with daughter Princess Charlotte, and appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour.
According to reports, Kate Middleton is remaining "very calm" while her treatment continues, and she wants her children to know she is "strong enough." Now, in a new report from OK! magazine, renowned BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has opened up about how Kate is preparing for her future as Queen.
Discussing Kate's fortitude, Bond explained, "I think you have to be quite tough to survive—and thrive—in the Royal Family. It must be easy to be rather intimidated by the hierarchical system of the Palace." As a result, Princess Kate must be extremely strong, and unafraid to voice her own opinions in the face of a historical organization.
Bond also revealed why Princess Kate may have more confidence than most. "But Catherine has the advantage of knowing that she will one day be the most senior woman in the family, and indeed in the land," Bond told the publication. "And so she has a right to make her views known about how the institution of monarchy is going to proceed in the years and decades to come."
As for the characteristics that make Princess Kate a perfect candidate for Queen, Bond noted, "She seems to be a woman with a great deal of common sense, and I suspect that she applies that common sense to the dilemmas and difficulties which arise."
According to the esteemed royal correspondent, Kate has also grown close to the current Queen Camilla. "I think Queen Camilla and Catherine have drawn strength and inspiration from one another: two women in this extraordinary situation in life, both with the same bizarre destiny," Bond told the publication. Clearly, Princess Kate has a very bright future ahead of her.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Prince William Allegedly Doesn't Want Prince Harry at His Future Coronation
"Harry simply cannot do without his brother."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Is Encouraging Daughter Princess Lilibet to Find Her Voice and "Be Heard"
"At three she has found her voice and we are so proud of that."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lily Collins Is on a Très Magnifique Style Streak
A new season of 'Emily in Paris' means new off-screen outfits to enjoy.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince William Allegedly Doesn't Want Prince Harry at His Future Coronation
"Harry simply cannot do without his brother."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Enjoys "Nerf Battle" With George, Charlotte, and Louis at Gone Wild Festival
Prince Louis was heard shouting, "Nerf or nothing, let's do this!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Still Feels "Hurt by His Family," Relationships With Royals Reportedly Remain Difficult
"He feels hurt that his security was downgraded, and he feels he's been hard done by."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Received "Secret Nicknames" from Staff Members
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William became "Daphne Clark" and "Danny Collins."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Wasn't "Comfortable" When King Charles Walked Meghan Markle Down the Aisle
The monarch was reportedly "uneasy" with the decision.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William Used the Funniest Fake Names During Romantic Getaways
"Occasionally they checked into hotels using the names Mr. and Mrs. Smith."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Archie Marks an Important Milestone When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Return from Colombia
The little royal is growing up so fast.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William Are Experiencing the "Toughest Year of Their Lives Together"
"I don’t think people realize how much she has gone through behind the scenes."
By Amy Mackelden Published