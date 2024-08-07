Princess Kate Is Staying "Very Calm" and Living "Day to Day" During Cancer Treatment
The Princess of Wales wants to "rise above the noise and the drama."
In March 2024, Kensington Palace announced Princess Kate had been diagnosed with cancer, following months of speculation from the public. Having seemingly disappeared from royal life, fans were concerned about Kate's whereabouts. Since then, the Princess of Wales has kept a relatively low profile as she continues cancer treatment and spends time with her family.
In an interview with Hello! magazine, Robert Jobson, author of Catherine, The Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, has opened up about Princess Kate's state of mind as she prioritizes her health. "She's very calm," he claimed. "She's a person who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama, and I think, given what she's gone through, you don't want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you've had anything to do with your health."
While most of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis has remained private, Jobson claimed the royal is focusing on living her life, particularly as the mother of three young children. "You live day by day; you do the things you want to do," he explained. "Her children are very, very young. This is a time she won't get back again."
Last month, Princess Kate attended the men's tennis final at Wimbledon. She was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and royal fans were delighted to see the mother-daughter duo together. Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, was also in attendance, and the trio appeared to be having fun during the public outing.
Discussing Kate's decision to make a rare public appearance at Wimbledon, a royal source told People, "This will have given her sustenance." They continued, "She has gone through something awful and stressful, and it is crucial to have little wins to look forward to or to give you the courage and energy to go forward."
Jobson also talked about Kate's trip to Wimbledon, telling People, "It showed a lot of courage and character, as she knew that the world was watching."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
A Drinking Game Forced Princess Kate and Prince William to Confirm Their Romantic Relationship, Source Says
“It was the first time William confirmed his and Kate’s relationship in public.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Simone Biles Wanted to "Stand Up for" Younger Teammates During Olympic Criticism
"They're so young and they haven't fully stood in their power yet."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Won't Force Their Future Kids to Play Sports
“Whatever they want.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
George, Charlotte, and Louis "Know Very Little About Their Cousins," Archie and Lilibet
"They will start asking their parents why they are estranged from the royal family."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Is "Spitting Mad" Prince Harry Keeps Talking About Princess Diana in the Press
"William's getting to the point where he's washing his hands of Harry for good."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William to Spend Summer in Balmoral with Their Children
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly weren't invited.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Charlotte Knows She's "Lucky" as a Young Royal
"It’s clear Charlotte feels so proud to be Kate’s daughter."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana's Personal Letters Highlight How "Inseparable" William and Harry Once Were
The princess' intimate letters are being sold at auction.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate and William Reportedly Felt "Pettiness" and "Jealousy" Because of Meghan’s Initial Popularity
"There were whispers..."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Has "Concerns" About Prince William Flying His Family in Helicopters
"Charles insisted that he sign a formal document, acknowledging the risks involved."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William Reunited at a Costume Party After 2007 Split
Kate apparently "arrived dressed as a nurse."
By Amy Mackelden Published