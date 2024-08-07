Princess Kate Is Staying "Very Calm" and Living "Day to Day" During Cancer Treatment

In March 2024, Kensington Palace announced Princess Kate had been diagnosed with cancer, following months of speculation from the public. Having seemingly disappeared from royal life, fans were concerned about Kate's whereabouts. Since then, the Princess of Wales has kept a relatively low profile as she continues cancer treatment and spends time with her family.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, Robert Jobson, author of Catherine, The Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, has opened up about Princess Kate's state of mind as she prioritizes her health. "She's very calm," he claimed. "She's a person who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama, and I think, given what she's gone through, you don't want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you've had anything to do with your health."

While most of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis has remained private, Jobson claimed the royal is focusing on living her life, particularly as the mother of three young children. "You live day by day; you do the things you want to do," he explained. "Her children are very, very young. This is a time she won't get back again."

Princess Kate shares three children with Prince William. (Image credit: Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

Last month, Princess Kate attended the men's tennis final at Wimbledon. She was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and royal fans were delighted to see the mother-daughter duo together. Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, was also in attendance, and the trio appeared to be having fun during the public outing.

Discussing Kate's decision to make a rare public appearance at Wimbledon, a royal source told People, "This will have given her sustenance." They continued, "She has gone through something awful and stressful, and it is crucial to have little wins to look forward to or to give you the courage and energy to go forward."

Jobson also talked about Kate's trip to Wimbledon, telling People, "It showed a lot of courage and character, as she knew that the world was watching."