Kate Middleton and Prince William Sent The Sweetest Thank You Note to a Girl Who Invited Prince George to Her 6th Birthday Party

While Prince George may not have been able to attend a British girl's sixth birthday party this past week, his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton were “immensely touched” by the invite and made sure to send their “warmest thanks and best wishes,” to the child's mom.

According to multiple reports , the warm regards came in the form of a heartfelt letter written by a staff member for the royal couple. Under the username of @xxAimeeRoxyxx, the mother took to Twitter to share a photo of the letter, which she posted alongside the caption: 'This is something amazing to keep,’ says Express UK .

Per sources who follow the now private account, the letter wrote, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked me to thank you for your letter, in which you invite Prince George to your 6th Birthday party. I am sorry that it took so long to reply. Their Royal Highnesses were extremely grateful for your kind invitation.”

The invitation was sent a few months back but given the family's upcoming move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, the invite had to, unfortunately, be declined. The letter continued, “Having given careful consideration to the possibilities, however, I very much regret that Their Royal Highnesses reluctantly feel they have to decline. Nevertheless, I hope that you enjoyed your birthday.”

The letter concluded, “the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were immensely touched that you should take the trouble to write as you did to their son, Prince George. It really was most thoughtful of you and Their Royal Highnesses have asked me to send you their warmest thanks and best wishes.”

Prince George had his own birthday celebrations last month, showing just how quickly the young prince is growing up. Between the Platinum Jubilee that took place in June and his July birthday, it has been a busy summer for the royals. And as the end of the month quickly approaches, the family is certainly prepping for the school year as all three kids are set to attend a new school in Berkshire beginning in September.