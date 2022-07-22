Prince George Looks So Adorable in 9th Birthday Portrait by Kate Middleton

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Little Prince George isn't so little anymore.
The third in line to the British throne turns 9 today, July 22, and as we have come to expect, his parents have released a brand new portrait of the little boy (pre-teen????) to mark the happy occasion.
In it, George is giving the camera a gigantic grin while hanging out by the seaside, and royal fans were quick to remark how much he looks like his dad, Prince William, in the photo.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Prince George ahead of his ninth birthday tomorrow," Kensington Palace said in a statement (via People).
Although Kate Middleton isn't credited as the photographer on the Cambridges' social media accounts like she usually would be, multiple outlets have reported that she was indeed behind the portrait of her eldest son.
Posting the sweet pic to Instagram, the duke and duchess wrote, "George is turning 9!" followed by a birthday cake and balloon emoji.
As he gets older, Prince George is making more and more public appearances—sometimes with one or both of his siblings and sometimes alone with his parents.
We recently saw him witness his first Wimbledon tennis tournament, as well as celebrating his great-grandmother the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Last year, he got to see the Euros football (soccer) final too.
George is getting older, and making me feel ancient, so while we collectively process the passage of time, please enjoy these photos of the young prince throughout the years. I hope they make you feel better.
Leaving the hospital
Aged 1
After the birth of Princess Charlotte
A family skiing trip
At Pippa Middleton's wedding
At the birth of Prince Louis
Trooping the Colour 2019
Happy birthday, Your Royal Highness!
