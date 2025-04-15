Prince Louis Will Soon Be Allowed a Special Privilege That Prince George and Princess Charlotte Already Have
The youngest Wales child will turn 7 on April 23.
The Wales family has been enjoying some time off—including a jaunt to Paris for Prince William and Prince George—as their kids are currently on Easter break. The royals will be holding two special celebrations to round out the school holiday, with the annual Easter church service at St. George's Chapel on Sunday followed by Prince Louis's seventh birthday on Wednesday, April 23. But on April 24, the Wales children will be back to business as usual, and because of his birthday, Prince Louis will now be eligible to take advantage of one part of school life.
Prince George, 11, Prince Charlotte, 9, and Louis attend Lambrook School, a co-ed boarding school located less than 20 minutes from their Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor. While it's not required to live at school, students between seven and 13 can take advantage of its "weekly and flexi-boarding," meaning Louis could choose to spend the night on occasion starting later this month.
"Boarding is seen as a happy extension of Lambrook School life with 75% of the Prep School taking advantage of boarding in some way," the school's website reads. Because of its policy, kids can choose to sleep at school regularly or "one night every so often."
When the Wales children first enrolled at Lambrook in 2022, it was confirmed they would be day students. But as the children have grown up—Prince George will turn 12 this July—it's unclear whether they have ever taken advantage of Lambrook's flexible boarding program for occasional nights at school for special events.
If Louis and his siblings decide to stay at school, it sounds like they're in for plenty of fun activities, with Lambrook's site stating that "swimming, cricket, golf and other outdoor games are played by all our boarders well into the evening."
When they lived at Kensington Palace, the Wales children attended Thomas's Battersea in London, enrolling at Lambrook when the family moved to Windsor in 2022. Prince William and Princess Kate relocated their family, in part, to be closer to Queen Elizabeth during her final days, but also to give their family more privacy and a slightly more "normal" life than they had in their grand Kensington Palace apartment.
Prince George will enter his final year at Lambrook this fall, and at the moment, it's unclear where his next educational move will be. While the Daily Mail revealed that the 11-year-old recently visited his dad and Prince Harry's old school, Eton, a decision has yet to be made. However, columnist Richard Eden wrote, "I understand that Eton is the preferred choice."
Other sources have reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales prefer to continue with all three of their children attending the same school, making Kate's co-ed alma mater, Marlborough College, another top option.
