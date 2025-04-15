Prince Louis Will Soon Be Allowed a Special Privilege That Prince George and Princess Charlotte Already Have

The youngest Wales child will turn 7 on April 23.

Prince George and Prince Louis wear matching suits with white shirt and red ties, while Princess Charlotte wears a red coat to attend Kate Middleton&#039;s Christmas carol concert
(Image credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kristin Contino's avatar
By
published
in News

The Wales family has been enjoying some time off—including a jaunt to Paris for Prince William and Prince George—as their kids are currently on Easter break. The royals will be holding two special celebrations to round out the school holiday, with the annual Easter church service at St. George's Chapel on Sunday followed by Prince Louis's seventh birthday on Wednesday, April 23. But on April 24, the Wales children will be back to business as usual, and because of his birthday, Prince Louis will now be eligible to take advantage of one part of school life.

Prince George, 11, Prince Charlotte, 9, and Louis attend Lambrook School, a co-ed boarding school located less than 20 minutes from their Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor. While it's not required to live at school, students between seven and 13 can take advantage of its "weekly and flexi-boarding," meaning Louis could choose to spend the night on occasion starting later this month.

"Boarding is seen as a happy extension of Lambrook School life with 75% of the Prep School taking advantage of boarding in some way," the school's website reads. Because of its policy, kids can choose to sleep at school regularly or "one night every so often."

When the Wales children first enrolled at Lambrook in 2022, it was confirmed they would be day students. But as the children have grown up—Prince George will turn 12 this July—it's unclear whether they have ever taken advantage of Lambrook's flexible boarding program for occasional nights at school for special events.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis holding hands with Princess Kate and Prince William and wearing school uniforms walking to school

The prince and princess accompanied their kids to their first day at Lambrook School in 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis wearing a blue suit and red tie in December 2024

Prince Louis, seen at the Together at Christmas concert, will turn 7 next week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If Louis and his siblings decide to stay at school, it sounds like they're in for plenty of fun activities, with Lambrook's site stating that "swimming, cricket, golf and other outdoor games are played by all our boarders well into the evening."

When they lived at Kensington Palace, the Wales children attended Thomas's Battersea in London, enrolling at Lambrook when the family moved to Windsor in 2022. Prince William and Princess Kate relocated their family, in part, to be closer to Queen Elizabeth during her final days, but also to give their family more privacy and a slightly more "normal" life than they had in their grand Kensington Palace apartment.

Prince George will enter his final year at Lambrook this fall, and at the moment, it's unclear where his next educational move will be. While the Daily Mail revealed that the 11-year-old recently visited his dad and Prince Harry's old school, Eton, a decision has yet to be made. However, columnist Richard Eden wrote, "I understand that Eton is the preferred choice."

Other sources have reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales prefer to continue with all three of their children attending the same school, making Kate's co-ed alma mater, Marlborough College, another top option.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸