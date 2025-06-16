The Hidden Taylor Swift Tribute in George, Charlotte, and Louis's Father's Day Post for Prince William Everyone Missed

A week after King Charles revealed he's a Swiftie, Prince George snuck a secret Taylor Swift reference into Prince William's Father's Day photo shoot. Following a busy Saturday at Trooping the Colour—at which Prince Louis and Prince George had a ball—the Prince and Princess of Wales's three children sent their dad a special message on Instagram.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account shared two new photos of William posing with George, Charlotte, and Louis, with the caption, "Happy Father's Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you! G, C & L 💖." In the first snap, William could be seen hugging his three kids, all of whom coordinated in rural green and brown outfits. In the second photo, Prince William could be seen on the floor with George, Charlotte, and Louis climbing on top of him.

The seriously sweet Instagram post also featured a hidden Taylor Swift reference—pretty unsurprising given that William took Charlotte and George to see the Eras Tour in London. Sadly, Prince Louis didn't attend the epic concert, where the royals met Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

In both Father's Day photos, Prince George can be seen wearing a very familiar friendship bracelet. George has worn the bracelet on numerous occasions, including for his 11th birthday portraits and while attending the UEFA European Soccer Championship final on July 14, 2024. It's widely believed that Princess Charlotte made friendship bracelets for her family members in honor of Swift's Eras Tour, and it seems as though Prince George hasn't taken his off since.

Prince George wearing his friendship bracelet at the UEFA EURO Final on July 14, 2024. (Image credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a beautiful, behind-the-scenes family portrait from Trooping the Colour on June 14, 2025. "Another brilliant day at Trooping the Colour for His Majesty's Birthday Parade," the caption explained. "Thank you to everybody who came, and to all those who took part."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

At the prestigious event, Princess Charlotte paid tribute to her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, by wearing a horseshoe brooch adorned with pearls.