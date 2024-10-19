Here's Why King Charles and Queen Camilla Traveled to Australia for Royal Tour Separately
The royal couple started their whirlwind trip on different flights.
King Charles and Queen Camilla had two very different travel plans at the start of their royal tour of Australia and Samoa.
On Friday, Oct. 18, the royal couple arrived in Sydney, Australia, appearing together during a formal welcome. However, as People reports, the pair left London, England on separate flights—and for a very specific reason.
According to the outlet, Court Circular—the official record of royal engagements—notes that King Charles departed London on Oct. 17 sans Queen Camilla, whose name does not appear on the record alongside her husband's.
The Queen, People reports, left separately and, unlike the King, enjoyed a private vacation in-between stops to help ease her reported and well-known fear of flying.
"Queen Camilla is said to have a fear of flying and has previously departed early for royal tours, breaking up the trips with a stop at a favorite spa," People reports. "The Queen is known to go to the Soukya holistic health center near Bangalore, India, a residential medical institute focused on 'healing, prevention or rejuvenation' through naturopathy, homeopathy, yoga, Ayurveda and more."
The trip kicks off a nine-day tour of Australia and Samoa—the first tour of a Commonwealth since Charles became King following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth.
The whirlwind trip is also the most significant work trip King Charles has taken since announcing he was diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer earlier this year in February.
As Marie Claire previously reported, the monarch has paused his chemotherapy treatments during the length of the royal tour, traveling instead with two doctors who will help monitor his health and wellness during the visit.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"He will pause the cancer treatment he has been having since February," the Times reported, adding that during his overseas travel the monarch will be "monitored closely."
According to a palace insider who spoke to the Times, the "decision to pause treatment and resume it when he returns to Britain followed advice from doctors."
The trip also marks a return to Australia for King Charles, who visited the country in March 1983 with his then-wife, the late Princess Diana.
According to various reports, Charles grew increasingly frustrated with Princess Diana during the trip, which came early in their relationship and was described as a "terrifying baptism of fire" for the then-Princess of Wales.
As crowds were introduced and soon fell in love with Diana, Charles reportedly grew resentful of his bride's newfound fame. "Victor Chapman, the press secretary on the tour, got used to late-night phone calls from Charles complaining about the scant coverage of himself in the press compared to the hagiographic acres accorded of his wife," Tina Brown wrote in The Diana Chronicles.
"He took it out me," Diana told the royal biographer of her husband. "He was jealous; I understood the jealousy but I couldn't explain that I didn't ask for it."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
At Last, Taylor Swift Has a New 'Reputation' (Outfit)
The singer debuted her first fresh costume in more than 100 shows last night.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Fans are Convinced Jason Kelce Fell Asleep During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
The Swifties are not pleased.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Netflix Just Dropped Its Twistiest Episodes of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’—Meet the Season 3 Cast
The legal drama led by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is one of the streamer’s most popular shows.
By Quinci LeGardye Published