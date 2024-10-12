King Charles Will Travel With Two Doctors During His First Royal Tour Since Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles' royal entourage will get a little bit bigger as he undergoes his first royal tour since announcing he was diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer.

According to a Times report published on Friday, Oct. 11, the monarch will take two doctors with him during his 11-day royal trip to both Australia and Samoa.

"He will pause the cancer treatment he has been having since February," the outlet reports, adding that during his overseas travel the. monarch will be "monitored closely."

According to a palace insider who spoke to the Times, the "decision to pause treatment and resume it when he returns to Britain followed advice from doctors."

Both King Charles and Queen Camilla will begin travel on Friday, Oct. 18 and wrap up the Oceania visit on Saturday, Oct. 26. The visit to both Sydney and Canberra marks King Charles first trip to a Commonwealth country since he became king following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Sept. 8, 2022.

King Charles attends The Braemar Gathering in Scotland on September 2, 2023 (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The monarchy announced King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer back in February, and have since remained relatively tight-lipped regarding his health, offering a few scarce updates and insights via close royal family members.

Recently, Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, has shared a rare health update about King Charles III's cancer treatment , telling attendees at an event that "doctor says the treatment is going well."

Parker Bowles also revealed how his mom, Queen Camilla , has been dealing with the almost year-long diagnosis, telling the same crowd, "She's tough, my mother."

Ahead of the monarch's trip, King Charles is reportedly heading orders from both Queen Camilla and his doctors concerning his diet.

While the monarch has reportedly always forgone lunch , claiming to be too busy to stop and eat, "on the orders of his wife, aides and doctors, he has grudgingly started eating in the middle of the day to keep his strength up."

"With some reluctance, he now has something to eat at lunchtime—a snack, really," a source told The Mail on Sunday. "He now eats half an avocado to sustain him through the day. It's important, particularly if you have got an illness."