Could You Imagine Prince William and Prince Harry As Prince Arthur and Prince Albert? Had King Charles Had His Way, That’d Be the Reality
For better or worse, Princess Diana won out when it came to naming her sons.
The Prince of Wales’ full name is Prince William Arthur Philip Louis—but it was almost something else entirely, had his father, then Prince Charles, gotten his way.
Instead, William’s mother Princess Diana won out, and William was the name chosen for the former Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest son. Charles, The Mirror reports, wanted Albert or Arthur for his firstborn—but Diana nixed it. In an interview for Andrew Morton’s book Diana: Her True Story—released in 1992 as a biography, but revealed after her death in 1997 that it was really more of an autobiography, as Diana was a contributor to the tell-all—Diana revealed that she actually chose not just William’s name but Prince Harry’s, too (his full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David—but more on him in a moment).
When asked who picked out the boys’ names, Diana said “I did,” and added “I chose William and Harry, but Charles did the rest [meaning the middle names]. He wanted Albert and Arthur [for the first names], and I said no. Too old!”
Sorry, just trying to imagine William and Harry as Albert and Arthur. Anyway…
Back to Harry: in 2022, while speaking with winners of the WellChild Awards, Harry was talking with a child named Henry when he said “My name is Henry, as well,” he said. “But everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why.”
The Mirror reports that “Harry is the diminutive form of Henry, a popular nickname that dates back to medieval England,” the outlet reports. “Most monarchs given the name Henry in the past have been nicknamed Harry, including the infamous Henry VIII.”
The more you know!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
For the record, Albert and Arthur did end up in the boys’ (well, men now) names after all—if you’ll notice, one of William’s three middle names is Arthur, and one of Harry’s three middle names is Albert. A compromise, if you will, between Charles and Diana—but Diana, you picked well.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Gigi Hadid Has the Definitive Way to Style a Slip Skirt
It's elevated, yet understated.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle Is Apparently Planning a Summer of “Relaxation and Enjoyment” with Her Family Before a “Busy Autumn Coming Up”
The agenda sounds fantastic, actually.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez’s Mother and Sisters Are Reportedly Encouraging Her to “Get On with Her Life” Apart from Husband Ben Affleck
“It’s taken too much of a toll on her.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William Is Reportedly Planning to Take Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis On a Poignant Visit Reminiscent of One Princess Diana Once Undertook With Him When He Was a Boy
Somewhere, Diana is smiling.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William Has Been “A Constant Source of Strength” as Princess Kate Continues to Undergo Treatment for Cancer, While Kate “Gives Him the Security, Love, and Friendship He Needs”
“They are each other’s confidants, providing emotional support.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
If Princess Diana Were Alive, She’d Surely Have “Sorted” the Ongoing Feud Between Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, Her Butler Says
“She wouldn’t stand for this nonsense.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
ESPN Responds to Backlash Over Prince Harry Being Named the Recipient of the Pat Tillman Award at the ESPYs—Including Complaints from Tillman’s Mother Over Harry's Selection
Past recipients of the Tillman Award have also spoken out in defense of Harry, calling him a “worthy recipient” because of his work with veterans.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales Have Emerged As the “Pillars on Which the Future of the Monarchy Rests,” Royal Biographer Says
“If either of them starts to wobble, the whole thing can come crashing down.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
In Terms of Royal Family Power Dynamics, Prince William Has Reportedly Emerged as the Family Disciplinarian After Prince Philip’s Death Three Years Ago
“Now William is calling the shots.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Former Palace Press Secretary Recalls Princess Diana Frantically Calling Him at 5 a.m. the Day Andrew Morton’s Bombshell Biography About Her Came Out, Seemingly Questioning Her Decision to Participate In the Project
“I told her it couldn’t be undone now,” Dickie Arbiter said of the infamous 1992 tell-all.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles Is Reportedly “In Denial” About How Much He Can Handle As He’s Set to Juggle a Major Foreign Tour Alongside Continued Cancer Treatment This Fall
The Palace still hasn’t confirmed that two countries are reportedly being dropped from the royal tour of Oceania this fall, as “Charles is optimistic and desperately wants to keep going with everything.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published