How a "Prediction" Princess Diana Made About Prince William Decades Ago Is Finally Coming True

Princess Diana was fiercely protective of her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and according to a royal expert, the late royal once made an insightful "prediction" about the future king. Princess Diana tragically died in a car accident in Paris in August 1997, meaning she never got to see her sons grow up. However, it would seem that the former Princess of Wales had complete faith in William and Harry's futures.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond opened up about Princess Diana's Prince William "prediction" while speaking with the Mirror (via Hello! magazine). According to Bond, Diana told her, "William's alright. The country is very lucky to have William." Reflecting on Princess Diana's prescient words, Bond told the outlet, "I think she was bang on."

Further supporting Diana's point of view, Bond explained, "Even the way he talks is different to previous generations. He's well spoken, of course, but not overly posh. He dresses well, of course, but is quite often wearing jeans and trainers." She continued, "He'll pose for selfies with the crowds, he'll even work the camera for them if they get flustered!"

Princess Diana and King Charles with their sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, in 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Highlighting William's skills, Bond told the Mirror, "Clearly, William is doing something very right. His informal, approachable way of going about his work is resonating with the public."

King Charles and Princess Diana with Prince William and Prince Harry at Eton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Noting that the Prince of Wales regularly scores highly in popularity polls, Bond said, "I don't know whether the royals pay much attention to opinion polls, but they probably should. William himself has said that it is vital for the monarchy to stay relevant and in touch." She continued, "Opinion polls—however wrong they can sometimes be—are some sort of gauge as to whether the royals are connecting with people."