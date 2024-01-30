Execs Are Reportedly “Prepared to Pay What It Takes” to Get Meghan Markle to Star in (and Direct!) Forthcoming ‘Suits’ Spinoff

The cast of Suits has been everywhere since last summer, from seemingly everyone’s television screens (it broke streaming records on both Netflix and Peacock) to the Golden Globes to, now, a Super Bowl commercial . The cast of Suits—sans one Meghan Markle—is reuniting for an e.l.f. Cosmetics commercial, where castmates Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, and Sarah Rafferty are summoned to “court” to promote the brand’s bestselling product of 2023, its Halo Glow Liquid Filter complexion booster.

Hoffman said shooting the spot was “peak happiness,” while Rafferty described it as “like coming home.” Torres, for her part, said the renewed interest in the show—which ran from 2011 to 2019—has been “kind of odd and wonderful,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, right. They’re still here. They did incredible work.’”

Torres, Hoffman, and Rafferty in e.l.f. Cosmetics' Super Bowl ad (Image credit: e.l.f. Cosmetics)

By far and away the most famous member of the cast is Meghan, who left the show in 2018 to marry Prince Harry. As rumors abound of a Suits spinoff, The Sun reports that Meghan was offered a role in the spinoff in what the outlet is calling the “biggest TV deal of the year” and a “dream role.” Meghan, The Sun writes, could even see herself in the director’s chair for at least one episode of Suits: Los Angeles.

Suits creator Aaron Korsch has already written some new episodes as NBC Universal gives it the go-ahead, and a senior production source claimed, per The Sun, that “there have been contract talks between the Duchess’ agent and the studio giant.” (Suits originally aired on USA Network, which is a subsidiary of NBC Universal.)

The cast of "Suits" (Image credit: Getty Images)

A source said that NBC Universal executives are “prepared to pay what it takes” to get Meghan on board, and that it is “shaping up to be one of the biggest TV deals of the year.”

NBC Universal International Studios’ chief Beatrice Springborn confirmed Suits: Los Angeles is happening, and The Sun reports that production is set to begin in March; confirmation of whether Meghan is in or not is expected by February, the outlet reports. Of Suits: Los Angeles, Springborn said late last year “We are working on it right now,” adding “It’s amazing looking people in great clothes, but at the core of it, you can’t have a show that’s successful with just that. It has to have great storytelling and great character work.”

Adams and Meghan on "Suits" (Image credit: Getty Images)

On rumors that Meghan might make a return to acting in the spinoff, her former costar Patrick J. Adams (who played Mike Ross to Meghan’s Rachel Zane) said “Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle. They gotta come down to L.A. They gotta fix some stuff.”

Meghan has long spoken positively about her experience on the show, at one point telling Vanity Fair that “It was a great show to work on, such a great cast and crew,” she said. “We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit.”