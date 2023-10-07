Inside Meghan Markle’s “Hollywood Reinvention”—and What Matters Most to Her Professionally in Her Next Chapter

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Maybe it’s just us, but it feels like Meghan Markle is on the verge of an exciting new chapter in her career. A potential return to Instagram, a possible relaunch of her lifestyle blog, “The Tig,” a bazillion different career opportunities being tossed around and talked about, and the world really is Meghan’s oyster right now. Meghan has been largely more private since she and husband Prince Harry stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020, but this summer has seen her more front-facing than ever—and we hope more to come. It culminated last month at Harry’s Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, where Meghan joined him for the second half of the Games.

“[Prince] Harry and Meghan have been busy with Invictus Games recently, but Meghan is still planning her Hollywood reinvention,” a source told Us Weekly . “Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact.” They added that Meghan wants whatever she does next “to be rooted in giving back” and “philanthropy” and has been in talks with both documentary directors and fashion houses.

“There isn’t anything locked in yet, but the most promising [thing] for everyone seems to be Meghan and Harry highlighting important issues through docuseries and bringing attention and fundraising,” they said.

Back in April, Meghan signed with Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor; at the time, the powerhouse agency said of the partnership “The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships, and more.” According to The Daily Express , it continues to seem less likely that Meghan will ever act again (that, of course, was her career prior to becoming a working member of the royal family in 2018), but rather that she will stick to behind-the-camera work as a producer: “Even though she is, of course, an actress, this isn’t about movies or shows for Meghan to star in, it’s about creating projects for her to produce,” a source said. “She wants to run the show.”

As we continue to eagerly anticipate what’s next for Meghan’s career, Us Weekly reports that her personal life seems strong, too, which was on full display at last month’s Invictus Games. “As far as they’re concerned, it’s Harry and Meghan against the world,” the source said.