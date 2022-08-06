Meghan Markle Reportedly Fears Another Visit to the U.K. Will Further Pull at Prince Harry’s Heartstrings

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The new question surrounding the Sussexes? Did she or didn’t she—meaning, did the Queen invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children to her beloved Balmoral in Scotland for summer vacation? (Marie Claire has heard both yes and no.)

New reports from OK! reveal that apparently Meghan fears another trip to the U.K., as visits there—such as their quick trip to Windsor in April and then to London for the Platinum Jubilee in June—reportedly “pull at his heartstrings.”

“It’s a bittersweet invite for Meghan,” a source says. “On one hand, it fuels her and Harry’s confidence that they are very much still part of the family. But after so much time away, [Meghan] fears Harry will be lured back into the fold and want to return to the U.K. Meghan doesn’t doubt that Harry is committed to spending the rest of his life in America but does have certain trepidation over how these types of visits can pull at his heartstrings.”

Uprooting from your home country at age 35 as Harry did back in January 2020 is no easy feat, and “she’s been aware of Harry’s homesickness for some time,” the source says. “She can see just how excited he is to show more of his heritage to their children, without the attention and security fears that surrounded them in London.”

The visit would be even more poignant as the Queen, at 96, has been up and down with her health for the past year.

“It goes without saying he wants to spend as much time with his grandmother while he still can,” the source says. “So, this offer is a big deal to him and it’s one he’s going to take up with open arms. It’ll be such a treat to spend precious time with the Queen, and Harry would love to enjoy a pint in a British pub and spend time with his family in the countryside. He’s really missed it.”

Later this month also marks 25 years since the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a Paris car crash. Harry and older brother Prince William were at Balmoral when they learned of the accident.

Some sources tell OK! they would be “stunned” if the Sussexes made the trip, “especially since their presence wasn’t well received when they returned for the Platinum Jubilee in June.”