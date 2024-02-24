Meghan Markle “Will Share Stories” from Her Own Life and Do “Some Inner Reflecting” on Her New Podcast

Meghan Markle has a new project in the works—an as-of-yet unnamed “dynamic” podcast project with Lemonada Media, which was announced eight months after the multi-million-dollar Spotify deal she shared with husband Prince Harry fell apart last June. While with Spotify, Meghan hosted “Archetypes,” a 13-episode show aimed at dismantling stereotypes women face; it featured celebrity guests like Paris Hilton, Serena Williams, and Mariah Carey.

While Meghan shared a little about herself on “Archetypes,” the content was mostly focused on her guests and society as a whole. This time, though, Meghan will do “some inner reflecting,” Us Weekly reports, and “will share stories” from her own life.

Meghan, seen here this week at Cipriani Beverly Hills, is on the cusp of releasing a "dynamic" new podcast (Image credit: Backgrid)

“[She] wants to do mostly philanthropic-type content,” a source told the outlet. “She considers herself too academic for entertainment-only. She doesn’t want the podcast to be celebrity-driven, though she’ll have some stars on.”

In addition to her new show, Lemonada will also re-release Meghan’s “Archetypes” episodes, previously only available on Spotify. “Our plan to re-release ‘Archetypes’ so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast, is well in the works,” Meghan said in a statement .

This new project will be with Lemonada Media after "Archetypes" was released exclusively on Spotify in 2022 (Image credit: Getty)

Deadline called Meghan’s deal with Lemonada a “coup” for the podcast platform; though it is significantly smaller than, say, Spotify, the company is well-respected within the industry and produces podcasts like Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ “Wiser Than Me,” Samantha Bee’s “Choice Words,” and “Hard Feelings with Jennette McCurdy.”

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said, per Deadline. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.”

Lemonada is significantly smaller than Spotify, but produces hit shows like Julia Louis-Dreyfus' "Wiser Than Me" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lemonada was founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer, a former executive producer of “Pod Save America,” and Stephanie Wittels Wachs. “We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to ‘Archetypes,’ and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon,” Cordova Kramer said. “Meghan’s talent as a host, creator, and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters.”

Wittels Wachs added “As we’ve started development with the Duchess of Sussex, we are blown away by her collaborative spirit and clear vision, along with her deep desire to build compassion and community through this work,” she said. “The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell Productions team, and we are delighted to be working together.”