Meghan Markle “Will Share Stories” from Her Own Life and Do “Some Inner Reflecting” on Her New Podcast

Meghan Markle has a new project in the works—an as-of-yet unnamed “dynamic” podcast project with Lemonada Media, which was announced eight months after the multi-million-dollar Spotify deal she shared with husband Prince Harry fell apart last June. While with Spotify, Meghan hosted “Archetypes,” a 13-episode show aimed at dismantling stereotypes women face; it featured celebrity guests like Paris Hilton, Serena Williams, and Mariah Carey.
While Meghan shared a little about herself on “Archetypes,” the content was mostly focused on her guests and society as a whole. This time, though, Meghan will do “some inner reflecting,” Us Weekly reports, and “will share stories” from her own life.
“[She] wants to do mostly philanthropic-type content,” a source told the outlet. “She considers herself too academic for entertainment-only. She doesn’t want the podcast to be celebrity-driven, though she’ll have some stars on.”
In addition to her new show, Lemonada will also re-release Meghan’s “Archetypes” episodes, previously only available on Spotify. “Our plan to re-release ‘Archetypes’ so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast, is well in the works,” Meghan said in a statement.
Deadline called Meghan’s deal with Lemonada a “coup” for the podcast platform; though it is significantly smaller than, say, Spotify, the company is well-respected within the industry and produces podcasts like Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ “Wiser Than Me,” Samantha Bee’s “Choice Words,” and “Hard Feelings with Jennette McCurdy.”
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said, per Deadline. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.”
Lemonada was founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer, a former executive producer of “Pod Save America,” and Stephanie Wittels Wachs. “We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to ‘Archetypes,’ and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon,” Cordova Kramer said. “Meghan’s talent as a host, creator, and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters.”
Wittels Wachs added “As we’ve started development with the Duchess of Sussex, we are blown away by her collaborative spirit and clear vision, along with her deep desire to build compassion and community through this work,” she said. “The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell Productions team, and we are delighted to be working together.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
As Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson Exits His Public-Facing Role, Royal Events Just Got a Whole Less Handsome
Thompson—dubbed the “hot equerry” to King Charles—apparently didn’t like all of the attention paid to him from legions of googly-eyed royal fans.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jennifer Aniston Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look Into Her Enormous Walk-In Closet
The closet, nestled in her $21 million Bel Air mansion, is almost as big as an entire apartment.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Louis Made Adorable Comments to Princess Charlotte As They Rode in a Carriage Together
“He already beats to his own drum.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Has Dropped Easter Eggs About Her Likely Next Career Move for Months—And We’re Just Now Picking Up On Them
The die is seemingly cast for her to enter a heavily competitive space “and play them at their own game.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
In Her New Podcasting Deal, Meghan Markle “Will Likely Get Way More Attention and Will Have More Control” Than She Ever Did at Spotify
Meghan recently announced she’d have a “dynamic new podcast” coming out with Lemonada Media.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle’s Cousin Says She Was “Really Mature for Her Age” and “Looked After Everyone” When She Was a Little Girl
He said she “had a star quality about her” even then.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Is “Desperate” to Become Friends with Taylor Swift, Royal Expert Says
Could “The Squad” be getting a new member?
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Reportedly Reached Out to Kate Middleton In an Attempt to Mend Fences—and Kate Is Also “Willing to Move Forward”
“Moves are being made to reconcile.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
In the Ongoing Sussex Rebrand, Directly Hitting Back at Critics Is Apparently a Part of the Formula
The couple made it clear, through a spokesperson’s bold and blunt words, that they’ve finally had enough of the never-ending scrutiny.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
This Rare New Portrait of Meghan Markle Was Taken by Someone Very Special to Her
They go way back.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Has Signed a New Podcast Deal 8 Months After Spotify Canceled Their Partnership
And 'Archetypes' is coming back!
By Iris Goldsztajn