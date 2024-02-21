In Her New Podcasting Deal, Meghan Markle “Will Likely Get Way More Attention and Will Have More Control” Than She Ever Did at Spotify

Meghan Markle is primed for a busy 2024, and one project that has been confirmed is her new podcast deal—this time with Lemonada Media after Meghan and husband Prince Harry’s deal with Spotify fell through last summer.
Spotify and the Sussexes severed ties last June after a $20 million deal was inked in 2020; in those three years, there were just 13 episodes of content produced, all from Meghan’s show “Archetypes.”
In his book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, Omid Scobie wrote that the deal “fell apart” because of creative differences, explaining that the audio giant was “looking for headline-grabbing, media-stirring content”—which Harry and Meghan weren’t comfortable with.
“Obviously they had money,” Scobie wrote. “But they needed serious money for a proper roof over their heads and security. It was the middle of a pandemic [when the deal was signed in 2020]; of course you’re going to sign the deals.”
Scobie went on to write “I’d imagine the couple knew at the start that’s what Spotify wanted from them, but the money was on the table, and they were in a desperate place.”
Scobie wrote that the Sussexes were unaware that Spotify would “turn down so many of their ideas,” and that they have learned a “mountain of lessons” about business dealings that they will take with them going forward, presumably including into the Lemonada deal.
OK reports that in her new podcasting deal, Meghan will have “more control” and “get more attention” than Spotify ever gave her. The outlet added that Meghan will “call the shots” this time, which would be appealing to any podcaster.
“Lemonada is an audio-first podcasting company, so Meghan won’t get all the bells and whistles that Spotify offered,” royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said. “But, with only 50 or so shows on their roster, Meghan will likely get way more attention and will have more control.”
In addition to Meghan’s forthcoming show, celebrities like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Sarah Silverman have content on the network. Lemonada’s tagline is “Making life suck less, one podcast at a time,” which Schofield pointed out is similar to what Meghan said she’s looking to do with content she and Harry produce going forward. At the Variety Power of Women event last November, she said that she was looking to make “Things that make people feel—I was going to say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that. Things that make people feel something, right? And feel a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating.”
In addition to new content with Lemonada, Meghan also announced that the “Archetypes” content—previously exclusive to Spotify—will now be available to stream on all podcast platforms. “Our plan to re-release ‘Archetypes’ so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast, is well in the works,” Meghan said in a statement.
“With Lemonada [being] such a small startup compared to the million-dollar pressure of Spotify, maybe Meghan can find an authentic voice and rhythm easier,” Schofield said.
There’s no word yet of what the name of Meghan’s new show will be, what topic it will focus on, or when we can expect it.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Emma Watson Co-Signed the Layering Trend Ruling Street Style
Why not double up?
By Melony Forcier
-
Khloé Kardashian Apparently Gave Kim Kardashian Her Blessing to Date Her Ex, Odell Beckham Jr.
Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian glammed up at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Malia Obama Drops Her Famous Last Name Professionally, Opting to Go by This Moniker Instead
She clearly wants to set herself apart from her powerhouse parents as she forges a career in Hollywood.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle’s Cousin Says She Was “Really Mature for Her Age” and “Looked After Everyone” When She Was a Little Girl
He said she “had a star quality about her” even then.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Is “Desperate” to Become Friends with Taylor Swift, Royal Expert Says
Could “The Squad” be getting a new member?
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Reportedly Reached Out to Kate Middleton In an Attempt to Mend Fences—and Kate Is Also “Willing to Move Forward”
“Moves are being made to reconcile.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
In the Ongoing Sussex Rebrand, Directly Hitting Back at Critics Is Apparently a Part of the Formula
The couple made it clear, through a spokesperson’s bold and blunt words, that they’ve finally had enough of the never-ending scrutiny.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
This Rare New Portrait of Meghan Markle Was Taken by Someone Very Special to Her
They go way back.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Has Signed a New Podcast Deal 8 Months After Spotify Canceled Their Partnership
And 'Archetypes' is coming back!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Be at the Super Bowl Tonight?
Harry made a surprise appearance at the 2024 NFL Honors in Las Vegas on Thursday.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Execs Are Reportedly “Prepared to Pay What It Takes” to Get Meghan Markle to Star in (and Direct!) Forthcoming ‘Suits’ Spinoff
It is being hailed as the “biggest TV deal of the year.”
By Rachel Burchfield