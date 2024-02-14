Meghan Markle Has Signed a New Podcast Deal 8 Months After Spotify Canceled Their Partnership

Meghan Markle is back, baby!
After laying low for several months, the Duchess of Sussex has finally announced her next career move, and she's diving back into the world of podcasting.
Eight months after her deal with Spotify fell through, Meghan has signed on with Lemonada Media, and will be bringing back Archetypes—plus a brand new offering.
Lemonada is a smaller company than the streaming giant, but is well respected within the industry and produces podcasts for the likes of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jennette McCurdy, and Samantha Bee. Unlike Spotify-produced podcasts, Lemonada series are available for streaming on all major platforms.
"I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting," Meghan said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.
"Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast, are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
Lemonada's co-founders shared that they were "honored" and "delighted" to be working with the duchess.
Archetypes' first season was released between August and November 2022. Each episode tackled a label that's often unfairly placed on women in the world, and featured illustrious guests including Mindy Kaling, Paris Hilton, Jameela Jamil, Issa Rae, Mariah Carey, and many more.
Last June, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek made some comments that appeared to target Archetypes. "We’re going to be very diligent in how we invest in future content deals," Ek said at the time. "And the ones that aren’t performing, obviously, we won’t renew. And the ones that are performing, we will obviously look at those on a case-by-case basis on the relative value."
Anyway, I'm looking forward to hearing Meghan's voice on the internet airwaves again!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
These 9 Lipsticks Perfectly Complement Fair Skin
Channel your inner Kate Moss.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Brown Mascara Is the Key to Soft Girl Makeup
Am I wearing mascara or are these just my lashes?
By Samantha Holender
-
Two Cult-Favorite Skincare Brands Just Arrived at Sephora
Dieux you understand how exciting this is?
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Be at the Super Bowl Tonight?
Harry made a surprise appearance at the 2024 NFL Honors in Las Vegas on Thursday.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Execs Are Reportedly “Prepared to Pay What It Takes” to Get Meghan Markle to Star in (and Direct!) Forthcoming ‘Suits’ Spinoff
It is being hailed as the “biggest TV deal of the year.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Allegedly "Put an End" to Meghan Markle's Memoir Plans
He apparently wants to build bridges with the royals.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Viral TikTok Video Captures Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Off the Charts Chemistry While in Jamaica for the ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Premiere
While there, the couple stayed at a five-star luxury resort fit for royalty—and King Charles and Queen Elizabeth have both stayed there in the past.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Answered a Burning Question We’ve Had for Months When She Attended the ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Premiere in Jamaica
She and Prince Harry surprised us all upon their arrival.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Showed Up to the 'Bob Marley: One Love' Premiere in Jamaica
Love that for them!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reach Out to King Charles and Princess Kate In an “Olive Branch” Gesture After Recent Health Scares
This…this is really good.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Palace Apparently Fears Prince Harry Will Write a ‘Spare’ Sequel, or That Meghan Markle Will Write a Memoir of Her Own
Harry has said himself that he had enough material for two books.
By Rachel Burchfield