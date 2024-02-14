Meghan Markle Has Signed a New Podcast Deal 8 Months After Spotify Canceled Their Partnership

Meghan Markle is back, baby!

After laying low for several months, the Duchess of Sussex has finally announced her next career move, and she's diving back into the world of podcasting.

Eight months after her deal with Spotify fell through, Meghan has signed on with Lemonada Media, and will be bringing back Archetypes—plus a brand new offering.

Lemonada is a smaller company than the streaming giant, but is well respected within the industry and produces podcasts for the likes of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jennette McCurdy, and Samantha Bee. Unlike Spotify-produced podcasts, Lemonada series are available for streaming on all major platforms.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of Lemonada Media's most prominent podcasters. (Image credit: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for NRDC)

"I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting," Meghan said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast, are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."

Lemonada's co-founders shared that they were "honored" and "delighted" to be working with the duchess.

Archetypes season 1 was released on Spotify between August and November 2022. (Image credit: Courtesy of Spotify)

Archetypes' first season was released between August and November 2022. Each episode tackled a label that's often unfairly placed on women in the world, and featured illustrious guests including Mindy Kaling, Paris Hilton, Jameela Jamil, Issa Rae, Mariah Carey, and many more.

Last June, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek made some comments that appeared to target Archetypes. "We’re going to be very diligent in how we invest in future content deals," Ek said at the time. "And the ones that aren’t performing, obviously, we won’t renew. And the ones that are performing, we will obviously look at those on a case-by-case basis on the relative value."

Anyway, I'm looking forward to hearing Meghan's voice on the internet airwaves again!