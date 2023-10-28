Don’t Expect Meghan Markle’s Return to Instagram “Anytime Soon,” Royal Expert Says

And so we wait…and wait…: it has long been assumed that the @meghan Instagram handle belongs to Meghan Markle, and overzealous fans have waited all summer for some activity on the account. The @meghan account, as of this writing, has 127,000 followers, despite having zero posts, following no one, and featuring only a vague profile photo of flowers—yet here we all sit, waiting.

But, according to Hello royal editor Emily Nash, we might be waiting a long time. Speaking on the “A Right Royal Podcast,” Nash said we shouldn’t expect any content from Meghan anytime soon: “My understanding is that this account was set up for her in case she wanted to go back to that world,” Nash said. “As you know, she was hugely successful on Instagram with her ‘The Tig’ account—and it is something she did really well and we learned so much about her when she first came on the scene because of her Insta account.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even as a working member of the royal family, her and Prince Harry’s @sussexroyal account also amassed a boatload of followers. As for an Instagram return, “I don’t think it is something she is planning on anytime soon,” Nash said. “It’s nice that she’s got the option and she already has a huge audience if she did decide to pop up. But I guess it is a contingency—and also, I guess, as a famous person, you have to grab these handles while you can.”

Meghan herself teased a return to the social media platform in a 2022 interview for The Cut about her podcast, “Archetypes.” She told the interviewer for the article “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back…on Instagram.” She said the decision was made in light of Archetypes’ launch, per The Mirror , but no Instagram posts ever appeared.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“However, if she were to return to the site, experts have predicted it could prove massively lucrative, and that she could earn up to $1 million for sponsored posts and advertising campaigns,” The Mirror reports. In addition to a possible return to Instagram, “there have also been reports Meghan is set to revive her lifestyle blog, ‘The Tig,’” the outlet writes, “where she would share her innermost thoughts and feelings as well as enviable snaps of her life.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And, in addition to her life, public relations expert Mayah Riaz believes Meghan will incorporate her work into the new Instagram account, as well. “We can expect Meghan’s Instagram account to include glimpses into her family life as well as work projects,” Riaz said. “I don’t think we will see a lot of photos of [Prince] Archie and [Princess] Lilibet. They may include snaps with their face hidden.”