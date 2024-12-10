Prince Harry's "Despair" at Online Trolls "Trying to Make Trouble" For His Family Is Understandable, Says Royal Expert
"He says he is happy. I believe him."
During an appearance at The New York Times 2024 DealBook Summit last week, Prince Harry addressed divorce rumors regarding his wife, Meghan Markle. Now, a royal expert has weighed in on the Duke of Sussex's understandable decision to express frustration about online trolls trying to harm his family.
"Harry is stubborn," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine. "And he is also understandably damaged by what happened to his mother. Who can blame him for being so protective about his wife and children?"
When it comes to defending his family against internet trolls, Bond believes Prince Harry has been doing the right thing. "I have some sympathy with his despair about the media... and social media in particular, with the trolls who peddle unsourced nonsensical rubbish about his marriage," she told the outlet.
Ultimately, Prince Harry's marriage to Duchess Meghan is no-one else's business, and the general public has no real insight regarding what their lives are really like. "He says he is happy," Bond explained. "I believe him. Let's stop trying to make trouble in a marriage we know nothing about."
While speaking to DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York summit on Dec. 4, Harry called constant speculation about his marriage "definitely not a good thing." He continued, "Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?"
The Duke of Sussex also understands that rumors move quickly. "It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it," he noted at the summit. "The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls." Explaining why, Harry said, "Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Meghan Markle Reveals Impressive Hidden Skill in New Netflix Doc
What can't she do?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Selena Gomez Channels Alexa Chung With Her Statement Winter Coat
Plus a pair of classic denim.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Get a Meghan Markle-Level Glow With This Secret J-Beauty Ingredient
Tatcha’s newest launches make it easy.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Meghan Markle Reveals Impressive Hidden Skill in New Netflix Documentary With Prince Harry
What can't she do?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Eugenie Could Spend Christmas With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in California
"She has also been invited to Sandringham."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Yes, Queen Elizabeth Conducted Charles and Anne's Bath Time Wearing Her Coronation Crown
Literal Queen behavior, tbh.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
See Prince Louis’ Sweet Secret Message for Kate Middleton’s Parents at the Christmas Carol Service
"Thank you to Granny and Grandpa..."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Meghan Markle's Fresh Manicure Says White Nails Aren't Just a Summer Trend
White nails—they're not just a summer manicure trend anymore.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Tyler Perry Makes Rare Comments About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Beautiful Family"
"They love each other... I just want the best for them."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jack Schlossberg Has a Kate Middleton Photo in His Room, and Royal Fans Want Answers
"John F. Kennedy's grandson having a picture of William and Kate in his living room wasn't on my bingo card this year."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Anne Narrowly Avoided Breaking Royal Protocol at the State Banquet For Qatar
King Charles' sister quickly corrected herself following the faux pas.
By Amy Mackelden Published