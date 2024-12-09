Princess Eugenie Could Spend Christmas With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in California

Christmas is fast approaching, and members of the Royal Family are reportedly firming up their holiday plans. According to a new report, Princess Eugenie could be traveling to California to spend Christmas with her cousin, Prince Harry.

The Express reported that Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their two children might spend Christmas in the United States. A source told the outlet, "Harry and Meghan have invited Eugenie and Jack to join them in California during the holidays."

It's unclear whether Eugenie would accept an invitation to spend Christmas in Montecito, especially as many of her family members reside in the United Kingdom. The source continued, "It's a very difficult position for Eugenie because she has also been invited to Sandringham."

If Eugenie and her family did accept Meghan and Harry's festive invite, they'd get the chance to spend Christmas with Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. Eugenie and Brooksbank's two sons—August, 3, and Ernest, 1—would likely have a lot of fun spending the holidays with their royal cousins.

The Express' source noted that Eugenie's children are a similar age to Meghan and Harry's kids. "It would be so nice for the children to spend time with their cousins," the source claimed. "The diary is very tight over the holidays but there might be a slot free around New Years' time for everyone to come together at some point."

It's possible that Eugenie might want to spend the holidays with her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and sister Princess Beatrice, in England. However, Princess Eugenie has reportedly always stayed close to Prince Harry, so spending Christmas with his family isn't totally unexpected.

"Eugenie and Harry were at one point almost inseparable," a source told the Express. "They have maintained a bond in recent years and are keen for their children to share a close family connection as they grow up."

It was previously reported that Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry had been invited to spend Christmas with Princess Diana's family. Meanwhile, the Sussexes reportedly didn't receive an invitation to the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations at Sandingham.