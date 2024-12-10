Meghan Markle Reveals Impressive Hidden Skill in New Netflix Documentary With Prince Harry

Whether it's acting, cooking, writing or giving speeches at the United Nations, Meghan Markle has shown off plenty of her talents through the years. But in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix docuseries, Polo, the California-based royal revealed yet another skill that blew fans away.

In the final episode of the five-part show, which premiered on Tuesday, Dec. 10, the duchess greeted Prince Harry and Argentine polo player Alfonso Cambiaso after a match. "She's fluent in Spanish," the Duke of Sussex said to his teammate, prompting Markle to carry on a conversation with the athlete in the language.

"I lived there about 20 years ago, in Palermo Viejo. Las Cañitas, too," the duchess said, referring to her time interning at the U.S. embassy in Argentina.

Cambiaso replied, "That's great, that's where the polo fields were." The Duchess of Sussex went on to say that she loves the country's national day on May 25, which is celebrated with events like concerts and parades.

"Do you speak Spanish, no?" Cambiaso then asked the Duke of Sussex, dressed in his polo uniform. Markle jokingly replied "yes," placing an arm on her husband's shoulder as he bursted out laughing.

The Sussexes posed with their close friend (and fellow polo player) Nacho Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, at the match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He knows I don't!" Prince Harry replied, adding, "a little, a little."

The interaction was filmed when the duchess—dressed in a chic ivory halter dress by Heidi Merrick—cheered Harry on during the April 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington, Florida. While the royal couple served as executive producers on the project, they only made a brief appearance in the last episode, preferring to keep the focus on the world of the sport and other players.

The duchess, however can be seen sitting in the trunk of a car as she watched the game with close friend Serena Williams. The royal then presented Prince Harry and his teammates with a trophy after they won the match.

Per Netflix, "the series will pull back the curtain on the sport, known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, capturing the full story of what it takes to compete at its highest level."