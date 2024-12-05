Tyler Perry Makes Rare Comments About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Beautiful Family"

"They love each other... I just want the best for them."

Meghan Markle wears a black strapless dress while posing with Tyler Perry who is dressed in a black suit and shirt
(Image credit: Getty Images/Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

While Prince Harry debunked divorce rumors at a New York event, Meghan Markle stepped out in Beverly Hills for the Paley Honors Tribute to Tyler Perry on Dec. 4. On the red carpet, Perry spoke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, giving royal fans some unexpected insight into the couple's relationship.

"They love each other," Perry told E! News. He continued, "They have a beautiful family and I just want the best for them."

Perry also addressed the close connection he shares with the Sussexes. Not only is the filmmaker Princess Lilibet's godfather, he also helped Harry and Meghan by letting them stay in his Beverly Hills home when they first moved to the U.S. in 2020.

"It's a real, pure and beautiful friendship," Tyler said. "I love them." The director received the prestigious Paley Honors award at the Fall Gala, where he was supported by a plethora of talented people, including Duchess Meghan.

Tyler Perry wears a black suit featuring a shiny pattern while holding hands with Meghan Markle, who wears a black strapless dress

Tyler Perry and Meghan Markle hold hands on the red carpet on Dec. 4.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

During an episode of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, Perry revealed they'd asked him to be Princess Lilibet's godfather. "They were pretty serious on the phone," he explained (via People). "I go, 'Okay, what's going on?' They said, 'Well, we'd like for you to be Lili's godfather.' I go, 'Whoa.'" He continued, "I had to take a minute to take that in. And I thought, 'I'd be honored. I'd absolutely be honored.'"

Meghan Markle wears a floor-length black strapless dress

Meghan Markle attends the Paley Honors Tribute to Tyler Perry on Dec. 4.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Perry had some stipulations when it came to becoming Princess Lilibet's godfather. "I called them back and go, 'Uh, hold on a second—does this mean we gotta go over [to the U.K.] and do all of that in church with [the Royal Family], and figure all that out? 'Cause I don't wanna do that,'" he explained. "'Maybe we can do a little private ceremony here [in the U.S.] and let that be that, and if you have to do it there, then that's okay.'"

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸