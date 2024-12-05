Tyler Perry Makes Rare Comments About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Beautiful Family"

While Prince Harry debunked divorce rumors at a New York event, Meghan Markle stepped out in Beverly Hills for the Paley Honors Tribute to Tyler Perry on Dec. 4. On the red carpet, Perry spoke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, giving royal fans some unexpected insight into the couple's relationship.

"They love each other," Perry told E! News. He continued, "They have a beautiful family and I just want the best for them."

Perry also addressed the close connection he shares with the Sussexes. Not only is the filmmaker Princess Lilibet's godfather, he also helped Harry and Meghan by letting them stay in his Beverly Hills home when they first moved to the U.S. in 2020.

"It's a real, pure and beautiful friendship," Tyler said. "I love them." The director received the prestigious Paley Honors award at the Fall Gala, where he was supported by a plethora of talented people, including Duchess Meghan.

Tyler Perry and Meghan Markle hold hands on the red carpet on Dec. 4. (Image credit: Getty Images/Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

During an episode of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, Perry revealed they'd asked him to be Princess Lilibet's godfather. "They were pretty serious on the phone," he explained (via People). "I go, 'Okay, what's going on?' They said, 'Well, we'd like for you to be Lili's godfather.' I go, 'Whoa.'" He continued, "I had to take a minute to take that in. And I thought, 'I'd be honored. I'd absolutely be honored.'"

Meghan Markle attends the Paley Honors Tribute to Tyler Perry on Dec. 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Perry had some stipulations when it came to becoming Princess Lilibet's godfather. "I called them back and go, 'Uh, hold on a second—does this mean we gotta go over [to the U.K.] and do all of that in church with [the Royal Family], and figure all that out? 'Cause I don't wanna do that,'" he explained. "'Maybe we can do a little private ceremony here [in the U.S.] and let that be that, and if you have to do it there, then that's okay.'"