Meghan Markle's Fresh Manicure Says White Nails Aren't Just a Summer Trend
Her sugar cookie manicure is actually perfect for winter.
Meghan Markle's longterm affair with neutral colors may be one of the greatest love stories ever told. Truly, there is no bond stronger than this woman's loyalty to her color palette: white, beige, navy blue, and black. Every once in a while, you might catch her cheating with pink and green. But for the most part, the Duchess of Sussex doesn't deviate from her signature shades, even when it comes to her fingertips.
On Dec. 4, the Markle stepped out to support Tyler Perry—a longtime friend of the family, as well as her daughter's godfather—at the director's Paley Honors Tribute at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. She walked the red carpet in a custom strapless gown without husband Prince Harry in tow, but for once, I was grateful for his absence. That way, I could get a much better look at the American Riviera Orchard founder's milky white manicure.
White nails are usually considered a summer beauty trend, heavily associated with beach vacations, poolside hangs, Piña Coladas in exotic places. But here, Markle has made a very compelling case for winter white nails that evoke the hue of fresh snow, eggnog, and sugar cookies.
Think of the sugar cookie nail trend as the glazed donut manicure's mature older sister—there's no ethereal shimmer running through Markle's milky white polish, but both variations have a translucence that speaks to a broader cultural obsession with sheerness and naked dressing. The milky white nail trend specifically started over the summer, with early support from the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber. But Markle has been refining her take on the cloudy white manicure since 2018, at least.
For Perry's big night, Markle paired her royal nails with a cascading black strapless gown designed by Oscar de la Renta and styled by Jamie Mizrahi. The dress featured a high slit that showcased a strappy black pair of Celine heels. She accessorized the look with custom diamond jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz and Engender, a gold Cartier Love Bracelet, and a romantic bun.
Consider this my earnest plea for Markle's nail artist to please stand up and drop a breakdown of her favorite shades. But in the meantime, I have a few sugar cookie-coded options to tide you over.
Shop White Nail Polishes Inspired by Megan Markle
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
There's Nothing Ironic About Tibi's Boat and Tote
The brand elevated a fashion-editor favorite by several degrees.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Tyler Perry Makes Rare Comments About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Beautiful Family"
"They love each other... I just want the best for them."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Rich-Looking Winter Outfits
Your guide to wealthy dressing awaits.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Tyler Perry Makes Rare Comments About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Beautiful Family"
"They love each other... I just want the best for them."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Sets the Record Straight About Meghan Markle Divorce Rumors
"She's in California, you're in New York—they say, 'Well, what is happening with these two, right?'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
A New Report Debunks Allegations That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation Is Missing Millions of Dollars
In fact, quite the opposite.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Royal Family's Christmas Rules Range From Funny to Outrageous
"Don't suggest playing Monopoly, it's banned!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Hinted at Starting a Family and Moving Abroad in a 2015 Interview, Pre-Meghan Markle
"Whenever anyone says to me that it was Meghan's fault they left, that conversation always springs to mind."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Meghan Markle's Queen Elizabeth-Themed Gift For Prince Harry Got "Smashed" on Christmas Eve
"Pieces lay all over the floor."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
These Royally Approved and Editor-Loved Rothy’s Flats Are on Major Sale for Black Friday
They also come editor-approved.
By Kristin Contino Last updated
-
Exclusive: Meghan Markle Hosts Heartfelt Holiday Dinner for Afghan Women Starting New Lives in America
The Duchess of Sussex sat down with ‘Marie Claire’ to discuss the Archewell Foundation’s Welcome Project and her own holiday traditions with Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
By Kristin Contino Published