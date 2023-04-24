We Caught an Increasingly Rare Glimpse of Meghan Markle—and Of Course, She Looks Gorgeous

We just caught a rare glimpse of Meghan Markle—she has been largely absent most of 2023, preferring to let Prince Harry take the spotlight, specifically surrounding the release earlier this year of his memoir, Spare. And, for the first time since it was revealed on April 12 that she will not attend King Charles’ Coronation, we saw her as she introduced photographer friend Misan Harriman in a video ahead of a TED Talk he gave, according to The Daily Mail . Meghan said she was “thrilled” to welcome Harriman onstage, where the audience assembled heard him speak about his experience capturing the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

Harry and Meghan are close to Harriman, and the photographer has documented such major moments in their lives as their second pregnancy announcement, the famous black-and-white photo where the couple lays barefoot together under the trees that blanket their property in Montecito, California. Harriman also photographed the first birthday party of Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, held in the U.K. during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June.

“Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph,” Meghan said in a video introduction. “I have experienced his talent firsthand, as he has captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family.”

She continued “His lens has captured everything from events that have changed the world, moments that we all desperately needed to see, along with some of the planet’s most recognizable faces. But this was not always his path, and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what, he credits for his success.”