Princess Lilibet Has Prince Harry's Eyes in Adorable New Fourth Birthday Photos
Proud mom Meghan shared some unseen photos of Lili—and she looks just like her dad.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have plenty to celebrate on Wednesday, June 4 as their youngest child, Princess Lilibet, celebrates her fourth birthday. The Duchess of Sussex shared two sweet, never-before-seen photos of her daughter on Instagram to mark the occasion—and while fans normally only see the back of Lili's head, her face is partially shown in the black-and-white snaps.
"Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!" the duchess captioned her post.
In the first photo, Meghan is sitting on a boat cradling Lilibet, dressed in a popsicle-patterned dress, on her lap. Although her face is mostly obscured by the duchess's hands, Lilibet's eyes are peeking out in the photo—and they look exactly like her father's.
Along with her red hair, Lili bears a striking resemblance to Prince Harry as a toddler, especially in some of the photos of the young prince being held by his mom, Princess Diana.
Meghan also shared a touching birthday memory in her post, showing herself holding a newborn Lilibet after the baby's 2021 birth.
"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA," a spokesperson for the couple said at the time of her birth. "She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home." Lilibet Diana was named after Queen Elizabeth's beloved nickname and her late grandmother, Princess Diana.
Although she's yet to make any public appearances, fans have been able to keep up with Princess Lilibet and big brother Prince Archie, 6, through the Duchess of Sussex's new Instagram account. The duo have made plenty of cute cameos in their mom's videos and photos, whether it's making Valentine's Day treats or helping to promote Meghan's new lifestyle brand, As ever.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Happy birthday, Lilibet!
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
All About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Two Rescue Dogs, Mamma Mia and Pula
Prince Harry says the pair are "emotional support dogs 100 percent, when they're behaving."
-
Exclusive: Meghan Markle on the "Extraordinary Advice" Tina Knowles Gave Her During Special Podcast Episode
The Duchess of Sussex tells 'Marie Claire' what it was like talking business and Beyoncé with Ms. Tina.
-
Meghan Markle Says One Aspect of Royal Life Left Her "Clinging Very Closely" to Prince Harry During Prince Archie Pregnancy
The duchess recalled thinking, "please don’t let me fall."
-
Royal Family Is Open to "Public Scrutiny" as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Former Home, Frogmore Cottage, Sits Unused
Property expert Robin Edwards tells 'Marie Claire' that there's multiple options for the historic home.
-
Meghan Markle Says Life as a Working Royal Mom Wasn't How She "Envisioned It"
"I was like, 'Oh gosh I'm going to give a speech with a baby on my hip.'"
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Photographer Reveals Unseen Photo—and How He Wrangled the Royal Kids
Somebody had to call in the bribes.
-
Lip Reader Shares the Hilarious Comment Prince Harry Allegedly Made While Waiting for Meghan Markle to Arrive at Their 2018 Royal Wedding
The Duke of Sussex's anxiety seemed pretty evident.
-
Former Royal Staffer Reveals How Queen Elizabeth "Worked Closely" on One Aspect of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Day
The late Queen shared her expertise when it came to a touching tradition.