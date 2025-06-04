Princess Lilibet Has Prince Harry's Eyes in Adorable New Fourth Birthday Photos

Proud mom Meghan shared some unseen photos of Lili—and she looks just like her dad.

Meghan Markle hugging Princess Lilibet on a boat next to a photo of Princess Diana holding young Prince Harry
(Image credit: Meghan/Instagram, Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have plenty to celebrate on Wednesday, June 4 as their youngest child, Princess Lilibet, celebrates her fourth birthday. The Duchess of Sussex shared two sweet, never-before-seen photos of her daughter on Instagram to mark the occasion—and while fans normally only see the back of Lili's head, her face is partially shown in the black-and-white snaps.

"Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!" the duchess captioned her post.

In the first photo, Meghan is sitting on a boat cradling Lilibet, dressed in a popsicle-patterned dress, on her lap. Although her face is mostly obscured by the duchess's hands, Lilibet's eyes are peeking out in the photo—and they look exactly like her father's.

Meghan Markle holding newborn Princess Lilibet in bed

The duchess holds a newborn Lili in a throwback birthday photo.

(Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

Princess Diana hugging Prince Harry

Prince Harry is seen with his mom, Princess Diana, in 1987.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Lilibet sitting on Meghan Markle's lap on a boat

Princess Lilibet bears a striking resemblance to her dad.

(Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

Along with her red hair, Lili bears a striking resemblance to Prince Harry as a toddler, especially in some of the photos of the young prince being held by his mom, Princess Diana.

Meghan also shared a touching birthday memory in her post, showing herself holding a newborn Lilibet after the baby's 2021 birth.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA," a spokesperson for the couple said at the time of her birth. "She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home." Lilibet Diana was named after Queen Elizabeth's beloved nickname and her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Although she's yet to make any public appearances, fans have been able to keep up with Princess Lilibet and big brother Prince Archie, 6, through the Duchess of Sussex's new Instagram account. The duo have made plenty of cute cameos in their mom's videos and photos, whether it's making Valentine's Day treats or helping to promote Meghan's new lifestyle brand, As ever.

Happy birthday, Lilibet!

