Meghan Markle Skipping the Coronation Was “Devastating” from a Fashion Perspective, Celebrity Stylist Says

From a fashion perspective, the world missed out when Meghan Markle declined her Coronation invitation, celebrity stylist Miranda Holder said, speaking on Newsweek’s “The Royal Report” podcast (and per The Mirror ).

Meghan’s outfit would have brought its own special “X factor,” Holder said: “From a purely fashion perspective, first and foremost, which is how I always approach things, it was devastating,” she said.

Other members of the royal family like “Kate and Sophie and Princess Anne, they all made up for it and looked phenomenal,” Holder said. “Camilla, of course, with her beautiful Bruce Oldfield gown, that was just absolutely exquisite, I thought. But it would have been just so fun to see what Meghan would have worn, and she would’ve just brought a little bit of extra X factor to the whole occasion.”

Throughout her 22 months as a working royal, Meghan’s style was largely applauded; since her last royal engagements in March 2020, Meghan’s looks have mostly kept casual, but she did stun in Dior at Her late Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee last June, wearing the line to the Service of Thanksgiving. Her husband, Prince Harry, emulated her, wearing a Dior suit to the Coronation last week.