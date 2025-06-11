Queen Elizabeth Was "Emphatically Not Interested in Fashion" But Used Her Clothing to Send Important Messages
"Nothing is left to chance," a courtier once said.
For Queen Elizabeth, royal fashion was never about keeping up with the latest trends. As someone who was more at home in riding gear and a headscarf (even it was from Hermès), she wasn't chasing down runway looks. But there was one aspect of fashion that the late Queen understood more than most: the art of communication. Over the course of her 70-year reign, every color, cut and accessory was carefully considered to send a message, whether it was to comfort a nation, represent the Commonwealth or acknowledge a cultural moment.
Now, a new play dives into five decades of Queen Elizabeth's life, as told through her dresses and hats that quietly spoke volumes. Writing for the Times, author and Victoria screenwriter Daisy Goodwin—who penned the play, By Royal Appointment—shared how the late monarch used the soft power of fashion to speak when she wasn't able to give her own views.
"In 2017, when announcing the Brexit bill at the state opening of parliament, she chose to wear a blue coat topped with a blue hat with yellow rosettes," Goodwin wrote, noting the outfit's "unmistakable" resemblance to the EU's flag. "As one courtier remarked to a journalist who rang up to find out if the resemblance was deliberate: 'Nothing is left to chance,'" she added.
"A hat is more than a piece of straw—on The Queen’s head it is a skillful piece of PR," Goodwin noted, adding that the "EU" hat and coat are featured in By Royal Appointment. The playwright continued that the late monarch used color skillfully in various situations—and not just when she needed to be spotted in a crowd.
"When Prince Edward got married she wore lilac instead of the blue that she had worn to the weddings of her three older children, whose marriages had all ended in divorce," Goodwin wrote.
Although younger members of the Royal Family show a penchant for wearing the latest designers, the author wrote that "Unlike both the recent princesses of Wales, Elizabeth was emphatically not interested in fashion." However, this didn't mean that she didn't consider the impact her clothing made.
Whether it was wearing a symbolic brooch during a state visit or the color of a country's flag, each look showed the care and attention the late Queen took when planning her working wardrobe.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"In the play Queen Elizabeth says that 'my clothes speak for me, when I can’t.' There is nothing at all frivolous about royal fashion," Goodwin wrote.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Princess Diana Gave a Bride Some Brutal Advice After Her Divorce From Prince Charles
Someone track this couple down ASAP.
-
My Dry, Dehydrated Skin Is Loving This Skincare Routine for Summer
It took a while to get here.
-
10 Must-Read Thrillers That'll Inspire You to "Be Gay, Do Crime" This Pride
These murder mystery books feature acts of queer resistance—and should absolutely be on your TBR stack.
-
King Charles Is Set to Break Royal Tradition After News He's "Unlikely" to Follow in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps
It will be a royal first.
-
Why King Charles Will Be "Forced" to Skip One Trooping the Colour Tradition in 2025 and "Leave It Behind Forever"
It's the end of an era.
-
How a "Last-Minute" Message Called an Urgent "Ceasefire" Between Prince Harry and Prince William After Queen Elizabeth Died
"They are better and stronger together than they are apart."
-
Former Royal Butler Says Queen Elizabeth "Dined Out On" Her "Brilliant" Response to Terrifying Shotgun Moment "For Ages"
What a boss moment.
-
How a "Moment of Madness" Led to Queen Elizabeth Becoming a Wedding Crasher
"It was bizarre that she knew our names."
-
Why Queen Elizabeth II Called One Aspect of Her Coronation "Horrible"
The late monarch's coronation took place 72 years ago, on June 2, 1953.
-
Queen Elizabeth Once Gave Some Very Blunt, "Matter of Fact" Parenting Advice About Raising Children in the "Public Eye"
New Zealand's former prime minister, Jacinda Arden, reflected on the unexpected comments.
-
How King Charles Became Richer Than His Mother Queen Elizabeth II Ever Was
The King added approximately $40 million to his personal wealth in the past year alone.