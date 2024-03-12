Royal Biographer Omid Scobie Announces Next Royal Book Project—and Is Writing Fiction This Time

Just under four months after his bombshell book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, biographer Omid Scobie has announced his next book project—and it’s a departure from what he’s done in the past.
In addition to last November's Endgame, Scobie is the author of 2020’s Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family which, as one may surmise, is a biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Scobie’s third book still plays in the realm of the royal family—it is called Royal Spin—but this time, instead of biography or nonfiction, Scobie will make his fiction debut, The Daily Express reports.
The royal theme will continue in his novel, which will follow a “young American woman who leaves a press role at the White House for one at Buckingham Palace.” The book, which was co-written with American young adult fiction author Robin Benway, is billed as a “fun, fish-out-of-water romantic workplace comedy.” The main character will enter “a hotbed of office politics where tradition (almost) always wins.”
Of the pivot in writing, Scobie described the announcement of the project as “exciting news” that “marks the start of something very special.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
