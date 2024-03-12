Royal Biographer Omid Scobie Announces Next Royal Book Project—and Is Writing Fiction This Time

Just under four months after his bombshell book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, biographer Omid Scobie has announced his next book project—and it’s a departure from what he’s done in the past.

In addition to last November's Endgame, Scobie is the author of 2020’s Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family which, as one may surmise, is a biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Scobie’s third book still plays in the realm of the royal family—it is called Royal Spin—but this time, instead of biography or nonfiction, Scobie will make his fiction debut, The Daily Express reports.

The royal theme will continue in his novel, which will follow a “young American woman who leaves a press role at the White House for one at Buckingham Palace.” The book, which was co-written with American young adult fiction author Robin Benway, is billed as a “fun, fish-out-of-water romantic workplace comedy.” The main character will enter “a hotbed of office politics where tradition (almost) always wins.”

Of the pivot in writing, Scobie described the announcement of the project as “exciting news” that “marks the start of something very special.”