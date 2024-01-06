Prince Archie Will Reportedly Attend a “Very Exclusive” School with Fellow “Celebrity Children” for Kindergarten, Royal Author Says

Unbelievably, now that it’s officially 2024, this marks the year that Prince Archie will turn five (his birthday is May 6) and, presumably, start kindergarten in the fall. How is it already time for this? As such, plans are reportedly underway for where Archie will attend school, and royal author Tom Quinn said that he is set to—like both of his parents before him—attend private school, specifically a “very exclusive” kindergarten with fellow “celebrity children.”

Quinn—whose latest book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family , is all about the experience of being a royal child—told The Daily Express that Meghan Markle, too, grew up in L.A. (technically Archie is growing up in Montecito, but could attend school closer to the city) and went to a private elementary school and a private high school in the area, so this is what’s familiar to her. Prince Harry’s chief concern will likely be safety issues, and that will play a major role in the decision making.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“The only thing I’ve heard, because of Meghan’s background working in the kind of Hollywood world, he would be going to a very exclusive school, where the children of other celebrities go,” Quinn said. “I just think Meghan feels comfortable with people who, that’s why she’s living there, like rockstars, their children always go to school together. And famous actors, their children go to school together.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan attended Hollywood’s Little Red Schoolhouse and Immaculate Heart High School, both private schools in L.A. Harry, for his part, attended Ludgrove School and then Eton College, also both private, though located, naturally, in the U.K. Eton can boast that it has graduated more prime ministers than any other school; as for Immaculate Heart, plenty of celebrities other than Meghan attended there, including Lucille Ball, Mary Tyler Moore, Tyra Banks, and Dakota Johnson—all of whom went on to have successful careers in entertainment.