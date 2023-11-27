Prince George and Princess Charlotte "Will Attend Boarding School Together," Claims Royal Source

Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8—Prince William and Princess Kate's two eldest children—may well end up attending boarding school together, according to one anonymous royal source.
"After years of discussion and heated debates between William, Kate and King Charles III, the family have made a choice," the insider told Life&Style.
"They’ve decided that he and sister Charlotte will attend boarding school together. While the Royal Family expected that George would follow in William’s footsteps, Kate got the final say: They’ll both be students at Marlborough.
"This way, George and Charlotte will have a few years where they’ll overlap at the same school. Kate has fond memories of her time there and feels it’s a better fit for her children."
Where Prince George in particular goes to school after he finishes at Lambrook near Windsor has apparently been a contentious subject within the Wales household, with the Prince of Wales attached to the idea of his eldest son following in his footsteps at the prestigious Eton College.
Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales has reportedly been keen to add her own alma mater, Marlborough College, into the mix, and was even spotted visiting the school a few weeks ago, prompting much speculation as to George's educational future. (Meanwhile, George visited Eton back in June with his parents.)
As Life&Style's source points out, Marlborough has the distinct advantage of being coeducational, whereas Eton is a boys' school where Charlotte would not have the option of enrolling alongside her brother.
Kate has previously been reported to be fairly opposed to the idea of Eton, finding it too much of an "upper-crust" school. If this latest source is to be believed, she may have won out on this particular debate, though I'll personally be waiting for an official statement before believing any one theory.
As for Prince Louis, 5, he is likely to have quite a few years left at Lambrook before a similar decision will need to be made about his next school.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
