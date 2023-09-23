Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Go to School on Saturdays, Making for an “Intense” Experience

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lambrook is known as one of the top schools in the U.K., and it has three very famous pupils currently attending—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. However you spent your Saturday today, it was potentially more leisurely than the Wales three, as they (and all other Lambrook students) attend class on Saturdays, taking part in a six-day week.
Lambrook, just down the road from the Wales’ four-bedroom Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage, is a private independent preparatory school, and Melanie Sanderson, managing editor of The Good Schools Guide, told Hello’s “A Right Royal Podcast” that the school is “intense,” she said. “For the younger ones, for the six- and seven-year-olds, it’s a really long week.”
Lambrook is nestled across 52 acres of Berkshire countryside; facilities include a golf course, a swimming pool, a theater, a sports center, and art studios. “We know the royals love being outdoors,” Sanderson said. “They love the countryside and it’s a real muddy-knees type of school. They’ve got acres and acres of pitches and fields to explore, and they’re allowed free rein in their break times.”
Another reason the Prince and Princess of Wales chose Lambrook for their children—in addition to it being coeducational, so all three of their children could attend together—is that the school values the importance of public service, which is obviously important to members of the royal family. “[Lambrook] does lots and lots of fundraising for the community,” Sanderson said. “They are very focused on making sure that their pupils understand how privileged they are. Everything we hear about Prince William and Princess Catherine indicates that that’s really important to them, too.”
Six-day week included, Sanderson believes that William and Catherine made the right choice in sending their kids to Lambrook. “You can see how hands on they are just from seeing them on TV,” she said. “They will have been very keen to choose a school for the three youngsters that was a very close fit with their own family values. And I think Lambrook really fits the bill.”
