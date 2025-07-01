Meghan Markle is toasting to a successful first foray into wine after her As ever rosé launched on Tuesday, July 1—and like her previous drops of gourmet food products, the wine was a swift sellout.

Described as a "proprietary As ever blend," the wine incorporates Cabernet Sauvignon, Mourvèdre, Grenache, and Syrah varietals. The Duchess of Sussex debuted her first wine product under the As ever label at 11 a.m. EST, and before noon, the 2023 Napa Valley Rosé was sold out. Priced at $30 per bottle and sold in sets of three bottles ($90), half cases ($159) and full cases ($300), this release marks the first of a bespoke collection of wines joining As ever.

Per the brand, a Méthode Champenoise Napa Valley sparkling wine is planned for the near future with other wines to follow.

As ever's first wine sold out in less than an hour. (Image credit: As ever)

The pale blush wine will be joined by other varietals in the future. (Image credit: As ever)

The wine's launch date of July 1 is a significant one for both Meghan and Prince Harry as it marks both what would have been Princess Diana's 64th birthday and the day in 2016 when the couple first started speaking.

On June 20, the Duchess of Sussex released her second drop of As ever products, featuring a new apricot spread along with old favorites such as crepe mix, teas and flower sprinkles.

"We spent so much time making sure we had so much more inventory, that's why we took the time, and you guys are doing it again," Meghan said in a video on her Instagram Story at the time. "We're nearly sold out on everything, and I can't believe it."

In February, the Duchess of Sussex announced that she was pivoting from the previous name of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, to As ever. "As ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening—this is what I do," the duchess said in an Instagram video.

