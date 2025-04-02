Meghan Markle's As Ever Collection Finally Launches—And Sells Out Within Minutes
Jam for the win.
If you're hoping to add a dash of Sussex honey to your tea this month, you might be disappointed. Meghan Markle officially launched her new brand As ever at 9 a.m. EST on Wednesday, April 2—but within less than 20 minutes, multiple products were sold out.
The $15 flower sprinkles the Duchess of Sussex dashed on nearly everything during her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan and a jar of limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycombs priced at $28 were the first two products to fly off the As ever site. By 9:25 a.m., more products from the eight-piece collection were gone, including the brand's herbal hibiscus tea, herbal peppermint tea and herbal lemon ginger tea. And unsurprisingly, As ever's signature product, a $14 raspberry spread, sold out minutes later.
At the time of this article, the only other products that remain available are the brand's crepe mix and shortbread cookie mix with flower sprinkles. However, a $9 version of the raspberry spread without the "keepsake packaging" is marked as "coming soon."
The Duchess of Sussex announced that her long-awaited lifestyle brand was available for sale in an Instagram post on April 2, writing, "We’re live! Come shop the As ever collection I’ve poured so much love into. So excited to share this with you 💫*Limited quantities for each seasonal drop*."
In a new interview with Inc., Meghan shared that she wanted fans to see that the products were authentic to her own Montecito, California lifestyle. "I hope that people see that reflected in whatever it is that I’m creating and putting out there. It’s just an extension of me," she told the mag.
While it's unclear when the next collection of As ever products will launch, a press release notes the brand will release new items seasonally—perhaps some gardening inspo for summer?
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
