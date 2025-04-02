If you're hoping to add a dash of Sussex honey to your tea this month, you might be disappointed. Meghan Markle officially launched her new brand As ever at 9 a.m. EST on Wednesday, April 2—but within less than 20 minutes, multiple products were sold out.

The $15 flower sprinkles the Duchess of Sussex dashed on nearly everything during her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan and a jar of limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycombs priced at $28 were the first two products to fly off the As ever site. By 9:25 a.m., more products from the eight-piece collection were gone, including the brand's herbal hibiscus tea, herbal peppermint tea and herbal lemon ginger tea. And unsurprisingly, As ever's signature product, a $14 raspberry spread, sold out minutes later.

At the time of this article, the only other products that remain available are the brand's crepe mix and shortbread cookie mix with flower sprinkles. However, a $9 version of the raspberry spread without the "keepsake packaging" is marked as "coming soon."

As Ever Store Shortbread Cookie Mix With Flower Sprinkles $14 at asever.com

The Duchess of Sussex showcased some of her favorite cooking ideas in With Love, Meghan. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The Duchess of Sussex announced that her long-awaited lifestyle brand was available for sale in an Instagram post on April 2, writing, "We’re live! Come shop the As ever collection I’ve poured so much love into. So excited to share this with you 💫*Limited quantities for each seasonal drop*."

In a new interview with Inc., Meghan shared that she wanted fans to see that the products were authentic to her own Montecito, California lifestyle. "I hope that people see that reflected in whatever it is that I’m creating and putting out there. It’s just an extension of me," she told the mag.

While it's unclear when the next collection of As ever products will launch, a press release notes the brand will release new items seasonally—perhaps some gardening inspo for summer?