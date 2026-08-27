Maisie Williams Recreated a '90s-Era Sandra Bullock Look at the 'Practical Magic 2' Premiere

It's not every day that an actor gets the opportunity to work with Hollywood legends like Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock. So, Maisie Williams—who plays Bullock's daughter in the sequel—is making the most of the Practical Magic 2 press tour. At the London premiere on August 26, Williams honored "her film mother" by recreating one of Bullock's red-carpet looks from the '90s.
Almost 30 years ago, at the 1999 Forces of Nature premiere(Bullock's rom-com with Ben Affleck), the actor stole the show in a boatneck top with cap sleeves and a low-rise, silk organza skirt. Both pieces were cut from the same oxblood shade of red, which would've worked on a Practical Magic red carpet the year prior. Like the '90s cool-girl that she was, Bullock wore a pink crystal-covered necklace choker-style.
Two-plus decades later, Williams cast a resurrection spell to bring the look back into the spotlight.
For the English Game of Thrones actor, the London premiere wasn't just another A-list affair. To make the homecoming one to remember, her stylist, Dino Bonačić, brought the bespoke red dress to life with his "dream collaborator," British designer Ellie Misner.
According to his post-premiere Instagram caption, the sleeveless corset top was "snatched" to reflect "the effect of a ruched T-shirt." But because Bonačić "wanted the look to feel fitted to a 2026 premiere of this scale," he added an elongated carpet-covering train to the "exuberant" skirt.
Yes, Williams looked every bit her movie mom's daughter, but that's not to say she didn't take a couple of creative liberties. Giving Bullock's '90s-style choker a high-fashion upgrade, Bulgari loaned the Game of Thrones actor a chunky diamond necklace with a rich-hued rubellite at the center.
To finish the look, Williams accessorized with serpent-shaped rings by Bulgari and a Roger Vivier clutch. On her feet, she wore Christian Louboutin platforms so high, they made "Maisie taller than her sister, Joey King, for the first time," according to Bonačić.
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"Pulling this look together felt like winning the Oscar," Bonačić said of the trophy-worthy tribute.
It seems Bonačić and Williams have a slew of Bullock-inspired looks up their sleeves. "As soon as Maisie and I started talking about working together, I knew I wanted to pay homage to her film mother, who has epitomized the rebellious energy of the 1990s that Maisie oozes with herself," he wrote on Instagram.
Bullock has no qualms about this. The next morning, she even gave her on-screen daughter access to her archives: Williams wore the circa-2006 mermaid gown from the Infamous premiere, adding a witchy brooch to the neckline.
Now, it might've been more on-the-nose to channel Bullock's little black dress from the Practical Magic premiere in 1998. But since the cast will be serving looks from now until the theatrical release on September 11, maybe Williams is saving an homage to the silky corseted style for a screening in New York or L.A. Stay tuned. We know we will.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.