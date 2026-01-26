Princess Diana's niece Lady Eliza Spencer announced her engagement to Channing Millerd last August, but as she told Marie Claire ahead of the holiday season, she didn't get to celebrate her happy news with family until Christmas. On Monday, January 26, Eliza shared some new snapshots from her engagement party in South Africa on Instagram, including some sweet photos with her stylish sisters Lady Kitty and Lady Amelia.

"Special moments with our family ♥️" she captioned the post, which featured a portrait including all three Spencer sisters, their half-brother, Samuel Aitken, and mother Victoria Aitken. Kitty, Amelia and Eliza's father, Earl Spencer—who is Princess Diana's younger brother—was absent from the event.

Bride-to-be Eliza wore a custom white mini dress by Galia Lahav for her engagement party, with the sheer style featuring 3-D flowers across its flared skirt and square-neck bodice. She paired the bridal-ready dress with pointed white pumps and wore her hair in a wavy half-back style.

(Left to right) Kitty Spencer, Victoria Aitken, Eliza Spencer, Samuel Aitken and Amelia Spencer are pictured at Eliza's engagement party. (Image credit: Eliza Spencer/Instagram)

Eliza poses with future husband Channing Millerd at the party. (Image credit: Eliza Spencer/Instagram)

Big sister Kitty is seen with Eliza. (Image credit: Eliza Spencer/Instagram)

Twins Amelia (left) and Eliza both wore flirty mini dresses. (Image credit: Eliza Spencer/Instagram)

Eliza's twin sister, Amelia, opted for the same silhouette as her sister, wearing a sage green Zimmermann mini dress with a flared skirt and corseted bodice. But big sister Kitty went in a different direction for the evening, sporting a bold Dolce & Gabbana set.

Lady Kitty, who is a longtime ambassador for the Italian fashion house, paired the brand's Caretto crop top with a maxi skirt featuring one of Dolce & Gabbana's signature Sicilian-inspired prints.

In October, Eliza told Marie Claire how she was "looking forward to going back to Cape Town" over the holidays. "It'll be really nice to all just get together over that Christmas time and celebrate our engagement and Christmas and just all be together," she said.

