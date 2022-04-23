Prince Harry on Going Bald: “I’m Doomed”

He may be a prince of the United Kingdom and one half of massive commercial deals from power players like Netflix and Spotify, but Prince Harry is as relatable as it gets—especially when it comes to his hair (or lack thereof).

Speaking on Dutch TV amidst the Invictus Games—held this year in The Hague, Netherlands—Harry bonded with two other men over hair loss. As Dutch athlete Bart van der Burg had makeup applied to his forehead, Harry quipped “You’ve got a lot more to be done there.” The other man joked that it “won’t take a long time” before he too is bald, to which Harry replied, cheekily, “But you’re slower than me. I’m already…I’m doomed.”

The three men then went on to laugh about their “bird’s nest” hairstyle.

Like Harry, brother Prince William also isn’t above making fun of himself, especially when it comes to his receding hairline. In September 2017, per PEOPLE , William dropped into a café set up by a homelessness charity to help those dealing with addiction and homelessness get back on their feet. Arriving at the coffee shop, William shook hands with the men’s hairdressers next door and quipped “I don’t have much hair—I can’t give you much business.”

Is there anything better than a royal that can poke fun at themselves?