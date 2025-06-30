Prince Harry Joins Prince William in Cutting Ties With Royal Donor Who Tried to Sell Access to the Royal Family

Prince Harry is taking a stand alongside his brother, Prince William. Following reports that a wealthy royal donor was attempting to "sell access" to Prince William and Kate Middleton at a prestigious polo event, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly standing with his sibling. In spite of any personal issues the Royal Family may be handling behind-the-scenes, William and Harry apparently align in this respect.

According to a report in The Sunday Times , Kensington Palace was able to put a stop to an inappropriate scheme involving Prince William. Filipina-Swiss millionaire gallery-owner, Minerva Mondejar Steiner, "attempted to sell access to [Prince William] for £20,000 [approximately $27,400]," the outlet reported. The donor's "art gallery was an official sponsor of William's annual charitable polo event ," and they allegedly planned to exploit their Royal Family connection for cash.

Now, The Sun has reported, "Harry has severed ties too with Ms Mondejar Steiner," despite there being "no suggestion of attempts to sell access to" the Duke of Sussex. The publication also noted that Kensington Palace and Prince William quickly "terminated" the Royal Family's professional relationship with Mondejar Steiner.

"Harry has severed ties too with Ms Mondejar Steiner." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Mondejar Gallery reportedly supported Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards, of which the Duke of Sussex is patron.

As previously reported by The Sunday Times, the former donor allegedly "offered a private meeting with [Prince William] in exchange for cash," and tried to charge advertisers up to $68,500 "to feature in a magazine handed out at the fundraiser."

Prince William quickly "terminated" the professional relationship. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kensington Palace revealed to The Sunday Times that "William did not 'condone' the behavior outlined in the email [sent by Mondejar Steiner]," and that they planned to "terminate" any "relationship with the sponsor." GB News confirmed that "immediate action was taken" to stop the "cash for access" scheme from taking place.