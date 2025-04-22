Meghan Markle's Boxed Hair Dye Disaster During the Pandemic Left Her Looking "Elvira-Esque"
"I thought, ‘I'm gonna look just like she does on the box.'"
Like many of us, Meghan Markle struggled with at-home beauty treatments during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that included how to dye her own hair. Last November, she attended the launch of close friend Kadi Lee's Highbrow Hippie haircare and wellness line, admitting, "I was using boxed dye when I met her!" Now, Lee has become the latest guest on the Duchess of Sussex's new Lemonada Media podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder," and Meghan elaborated on her terrible drugstore dye experience.
Lee—who colors hair for a number of famous faces, including the duchess—first met Meghan through mutual friend and hairstylist Serge Normant during the pandemic. "It was very much 2020," the Duchess of Sussex said with a laugh, explaining she "became friends" with celebrity stylist Normant after he her hair for her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.
"So my family had just moved to California," the duchess continued. "We were staying in our friend's home. And because it was the pandemic, I kept ordering boxed hair dye. And I thought, 'I'm gonna look just like she does on the box.'"
The reality, however, was quite different, and Meghan found herself with "this very inky, almost Elvira-esque black hair." Fortunately, she "texted Serge," who told her, "'You need to see Kadi.'"
Lee came to the rescue, visiting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's house to fix her color. "I mean, we were masked and all the things. It was such an interesting time, but I remember that day so well," Meghan recalled.
The Duchess of Sussex also discussed what it was like to care for her hair as a biracial woman in college. "When I was at Northwestern, and I moved into Kappa—our sorority there—I don't even think they made plug-in flat irons at the time," she shared. "If they did, I didn't know where they were, because I had the little stove with the flat iron that would go in and have a paper towel on the side."
Meghan continued she remembered "most of the girls in the sorority who were not black saying, 'What's that smell? Is hair burning?' And it was just what you would do to figure out how to grapple with this texture of hair."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Amelia Dimoldenberg Gives an Update on Her Status with Andrew Garfield Following Their Chicken Shop Date
We are starved for more flirting.
By Lia Beck
-
Jennifer Lopez Turns Her $5,300 Dior D-Journey Into a Gym Bag
Celebrities will carry this bag truly anywhere.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Summer 2025’s Fashion Trends Are All About Easy Style
From perfectly placed cutouts to just-right fabrics, this season's best focus on working smarter, not harder.
By Emma Childs
-
Meghan Markle's White Easter Shirt Dress Is the Ultimate Spring Staple
The Duchess of Sussex wore a breezy button-down style to celebrate the holiday.
By Kristin Contino
-
How Princess Eugenie's Easter Sunday Outfit Takes Style Tips From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
From her nude heels to her bodycon dress.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Princess Diana's Close Friend Reveals What She Likely Would Have Thought About Meghan Markle
Richard Kay shared insights on the late royal and what her relationship with Prince Harry's wife could've been like.
By Kristin Contino
-
This Royal Couple Has the Most Pinned Celebrity Wedding of All Time—And a Surprising Royal Wedding Didn't Even Make The List
A new study found this ceremony gave Pinterest users the most inspiration.
By Kristin Contino
-
We Taste-Tested Meghan Markle’s As Ever Jam, Honey and Flower Sprinkles—One Word Kept Coming Up
Women across America gave 'Marie Claire' their thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex's first seasonal drop of products.
By Kristin Contino
-
The Special Gift Princess Lilibet Received From "Papa" Prince Harry in Meghan Markle's Latest Instagram Post
"Made with love."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Meghan Markle Shares Her Thoughts on Trump's Tariffs as She Launches As Ever
The Duchess of Sussex opened up about how her new business could be impacted in a new interview with 'Fortune.'
By Kristin Contino
-
Meghan Markle Reveals "Scary" Post-Birth Health Battle in First Episode of New Podcast
"I mean life or death, truly."
By Kristin Contino