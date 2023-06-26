Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Take a Page from “Brand Beckham”?

The possibilities are endless for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s business ventures: A relaunch of Meghan’s blog, “The Tig,” which she ran to much popularity before her marriage to Harry; more books from Penguin Random House; a continued deal with Netflix; lucrative social media partnerships—on and on and on. And everyone, seemingly, has an opinion about what the couple should do next, now that their Spotify deal has ended as of earlier this month.

On the table? Fragrance and makeup deals a la “Brand Beckham”—David and Victoria, of course—who have taken their famous names and turned them into an empire. The Sussex brand is currently not one people can necessarily buy into—but that could change.

“I think that Harry and Meghan are going to go down the brand route,” Nick Ede told OK . “Meghan has always loved this idea of creating this whole sort of lifestyle environment that people buy into.” Ede added that Harry and Meghan could broker deals with a number of big companies, particularly Meghan.

The Beckhams provide a solid model to follow, Ede said: “I think they would emulate this. I think they will look at those business models that the Beckhams have done, whether that’s monetizing their suits, monetizing their eyewear, or monetizing their fragrance. Maybe they might even come out with a scent or be the face of one of these products. Eyewear, fragrance, hair care, and makeup are the things that make money. If you look at Victoria Beckham, her fashion brand doesn’t make money, but her makeup and beauty range is one of the biggest sellers in the world. I think Meghan will be eyeing that up and thinking ‘Okay, I could probably do that and really engage a great demographic of people.’”

The Beckhams, if you’ll remember, were among the many celebrity guests at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018.

“They [Harry and Meghan] are a glamorous couple like the Beckhams and they are both families with kids—that’s a really strong way of creating a brand identity,” Ede said. “Meghan is very beautiful. She’s mixed race. She’s got gorgeous skin, gorgeous hair, a gorgeous body, and gorgeous looks. She ticks every box when it comes to that, and if you’re a brand and want a brand ambassador, then she’s the perfect person to have.”