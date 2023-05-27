Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Return to the U.K., Will Never Fully Sever Ties, Expert Says

Though they no longer live in their U.K. home of Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time in Harry’s home country is a chapter that may not be fully closed, multiple outlets report. Grant Harrold—who was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011—says the possibility is not off the table of the Sussexes returning to Britain: “I’d never say never,” he says, per OK . “It’s always possible that one day he might want to come home. It’s possible that he might buy [a property] here if he wanted to come over [more] and Meghan didn’t want to come over.”

Harrold added “Meghan doesn’t really have any family here as such. All her family are in the States, and that’s where Harry has decided he wants to set up his home,” but continued that Harry is “always going to have an association with the U.K.” and would never “totally want to cut that off.”

“He’ll always want to keep his fingers in that pie, so to speak,” Harrold says. “He’ll want to have that association with Britain just in case one day he does want to come back, and I don’t think Harry will want to sever ties.”

Speaking to LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr (and per The Mirror ), royal expert Tina Brown says that Harry and Meghan were a “huge asset” as the royal family looks to modernize: “They were a huge asset as a couple to the royals and I think they actually, they really needed them,” she says. “I mean, they were the face of, you know, younger, connecting to the young of England. To have a woman of color in the royal family was, you know, a wonderful thing for the connection to a more diverse nation. So there was a need to have them back, I think. There is a need, I think, to have them back.”

Harrold says of the couple, who stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020 and relocated to the U.S. that same year, that “it’s very possible they could come back to the U.K. However, at this moment in time, they seem happy in the States, and that’s where they want to be.”