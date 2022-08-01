Prince Louis Has the Cutest Nickname from His Older Siblings

The royal family has proven quite keen on giving each other nicknames—as many family members do as a sign of affection. But we’re learning, thanks to The Daily Express, the adorable nickname older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte call little brother Prince Louis: “Lou Lou,” which they’ve apparently called him since he was little (well, even littler than he is now at four years old).

At school, George’s friends call him “PG” and “Tips,” which is “based on the popular tea brand PG Tips and his Prince George initials,” the outlet says. “The name has been such a hit that William and Kate have both adopted the nickname for him at home, too.” (We must say, that’s a pretty clever nickname for young kids to come up with.)

For her part, Charlotte’s friends at school at Thomas’s Battersea in London—where George also attends—have taken to calling her “Lottie,” which, coincidentally, is also what mom Kate Middleton calls her daughter at home.

Kate is a nickname for Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge’s birth name. And Prince William had his own nickname as a child, given to him by mom Princess Diana— “Wombat.”

“It began when I was two,” William said in a 2007 interview with NBC. “I’ve been rightfully told, because I can’t remember back that far. But when we went to Australia with our parents, and the wombat, you know, that’s the local animal. So, I just basically got called that. Not because I look like a wombat—or maybe I do.”

