Why Kate Middleton "Lets Louis Run Wild," But Not Prince George and Princess Charlotte
"Louis has won the hearts of many people with his antics."
As Prince Louis's 7th birthday approaches, royal experts are reflecting on his life so far. According to one royal commentator, Princess Kate appears to afford Prince Louis certain privileges that his older siblings—Princess Charlotte and Prince George—don't have.
Discussing Kate Middleton's unique approach to parenting Prince Louis, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror, "Being the youngest is often something of a privilege. You get away with a lot more and you are that little bit special as the last-born."
Elaborating on the family dynamic, Bond said, "Catherine probably lets Louis run wild more than she did with George. She and William are very experienced parents and I'm sure they love all three kids equally—but probably in different ways." She continued, "George because he's the first-born and has a destiny to fulfil, Charlotte because she's the only girl, and Louis because he's the youngest."
Bond also suggested that Prince Louis's siblings attempt to monitor his behavior. "Charlotte seems to keep a watchful eye on her little brother and make sure he's behaving," Bond told the outlet. "She's not always successful. But Louis has won the hearts of many people with his antics, and I'd much rather see a cheeky chappie than an immaculately behaved kid."
As well as reflecting on Louis's unexpected upbringing, Bond recently discussed the challenges Louis and Charlotte will deal with as the siblings of future king Prince George. "William and Kate must be acutely aware of the problems for a royal spare," the royal correspondent told the Mirror. "They have already shown that they have a different and modern attitude to bringing up royal children and I'm sure they will do everything to make Charlotte and Louis feel every bit as special, loved and valued as George."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
An Unexpected Senior Royal Is Set to Attend Pope Francis's Funeral
King Charles—who paid tribute to the pontiff on social media—is unlikely to attend.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Packed Head-to-Toe Chanel for Coachella
As one does.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
I’m Training for a Half Marathon—This Is the Gear I Swear By
Scroll on if you're a runner.
By Nikki Ogunnaike
-
An Unexpected Senior Royal Is Set to Attend Pope Francis's Funeral at the Vatican
King Charles—who paid tribute to the pontiff on social media—is unlikely to attend.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Why Princess Kate and Prince William's Easter Absence Made Prince Andrew's Return a "Lot Easier"
"There is, I'm told, quite a lot of friction between them."
By Amy Mackelden
-
The "Frightening" Easter Prank Prince William Once Played on Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice
"Prince William has just stood on a chair and bitten the mouse's head off."
By Amy Mackelden
-
A Resurfaced 1992 Photo Reveals Princess Charlotte Has a Royal Lookalike in Princess Diana's Niece
"The Spencer genes are so strong."
By Amy Mackelden
-
How Princess Eugenie's Easter Sunday Outfit Takes Style Tips From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
From her nude heels to her bodycon dress.
By Amy Mackelden
-
The "Awkward" Royal Family Easter Rule Kate Middleton Broke in 2018 Involving Queen Elizabeth II
The Princess of Wales was pregnant with her third child—Prince Louis—at the time.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Why Princess Kate and Prince William's Decision to Skip Easter Has "Raised Eyebrows at the Palace"
"It feels like a deliberate move and even a snub."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Prince William Once Twinned With Mom Princess Diana on Easter Sunday in the Cutest Throwback Photo
The future king wore one of his mom's favorite designers.
By Kristin Contino