Why Kate Middleton "Lets Louis Run Wild," But Not Prince George and Princess Charlotte

As Prince Louis's 7th birthday approaches, royal experts are reflecting on his life so far. According to one royal commentator, Princess Kate appears to afford Prince Louis certain privileges that his older siblings—Princess Charlotte and Prince George—don't have.

Discussing Kate Middleton's unique approach to parenting Prince Louis, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror, "Being the youngest is often something of a privilege. You get away with a lot more and you are that little bit special as the last-born."

Elaborating on the family dynamic, Bond said, "Catherine probably lets Louis run wild more than she did with George. She and William are very experienced parents and I'm sure they love all three kids equally—but probably in different ways." She continued, "George because he's the first-born and has a destiny to fulfil, Charlotte because she's the only girl, and Louis because he's the youngest."

"Catherine probably lets Louis run wild more than she did with George." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bond also suggested that Prince Louis's siblings attempt to monitor his behavior. "Charlotte seems to keep a watchful eye on her little brother and make sure he's behaving," Bond told the outlet. "She's not always successful. But Louis has won the hearts of many people with his antics, and I'd much rather see a cheeky chappie than an immaculately behaved kid."

"I'm sure they will do everything to make Charlotte and Louis feel every bit as special." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as reflecting on Louis's unexpected upbringing, Bond recently discussed the challenges Louis and Charlotte will deal with as the siblings of future king Prince George. "William and Kate must be acutely aware of the problems for a royal spare," the royal correspondent told the Mirror . "They have already shown that they have a different and modern attitude to bringing up royal children and I'm sure they will do everything to make Charlotte and Louis feel every bit as special, loved and valued as George."