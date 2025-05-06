Prince Louis Gives His Unfiltered Review of VE Day Celebrations With Princess Charlotte and Prince George
You can count on little brother Louis to keep it real.
It's always a good day for royal watchers when Prince Louis makes a rare appearance, and he brought his usual charm to the VE Day celebrations in London on May 5. Louis—who turned 7 on April 23,—joined Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte for a parade and balcony appearance to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Whether it was imitating George's pre-teen hair flip or marveling at the planes flying over Buckingham Palace, Louis delivered plenty of memorable moments at the event—and his commentary was even better.
Prince Louis sat with Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 10, as they took in the parade outside the palace, and according to the Sun's lip reader, Nicola Hickling, Louis wasn't terribly impressed with the celebrations at first.
With typical 7-year-old candidness, he quipped, "Wasn't this supposed to be fun?" to dad Prince William while they sat in their seats for the parade. The Prince of Wales didn't miss a beat, replying, "It is, son."
Per Hickling, Prince William explained what was happening to Louis and said, "You'll never forget this," adding, "It's not going to be long and I want you to be taking an interest."
The day seemed to get better for Prince Louis when the Royal Family moved to the palace balcony to take in an impressive military flypast. Per lip reader Jeremy Freeman, (via the Mirror), the Princess of Wales—who repeated a custom Emilia Wickstead coat dress for the event—asked Louis, "You excited?"
"Yes," the 7-year-old prince reportedly responded, adding, "Over there, Red Arrows—now!" to Prince George. Louis was photographed excitedly pointing out the planes and looking overhead in amazement during the flypast. "That’s my favorite!" he said about one particular plane, according to Hickling.
Per Freeman, Louis also exclaimed, "Yes! That's so loud. What a wonderful day." All's well that ends well for this little prince, it seems.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
