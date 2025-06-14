Yes, Prince Louis and Prince George Are Having a Ball at Trooping the Colour 2025

Prince Louis is known for causing mischief pretty much anywhere he goes, so why would Trooping the Colour be any different? Arriving in a carriage alongside mother-daughter duo Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte, who twinned in aquamarine outfits, Prince Louis was photographed making his brother laugh. Louis and George also wore matching outfits, which only made their cheeky interactions all the sweeter at the June 14 event.

Wearing matching navy suits with crisp white shirts and bright red ties, George and Louis seemed to be having a ball as they took part in Trooping the Colour. Prince Louis's cute smile also revealed his missing teeth, showing just how much the little royal has grown up already. Prince George appeared to be attempting to hold back laughter, unsuccessfully, of course.

It's also worth noting that Prince George's perfectly styled hair will likely provide Prince Louis with comic fodder later today. After all, at the VE Day Parade in May, Louis couldn't resist imitating George's teen hair flip in a hilarious fashion.

Prince Louis and Prince George laughing as they arrive at Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Louis's adorable smile and messy hair were on full display at Trooping the Colour 2025, proving he's always ready to provide royal fans with the entertainment they need.

Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Prince Louis's trademark humor was never more evident than during May's VE Day Parade. According to The Sun 's lip reader, Nicola Hickling, Louis had some unfiltered thoughts about the official event. At one point, the 7-year-old reportedly asked his dad, Prince William, "Wasn't this supposed to be fun?" The Prince of Wales reportedly was quick to reply to Louis's cheeky comment, telling him, "It is, son." Presumably, Prince Louis will have some similar thoughts about Trooping the Colour, too.