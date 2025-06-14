Yes, Prince Louis and Prince George Are Having a Ball at Trooping the Colour 2025
Their matching outfits are simply the icing on the cake.
Prince Louis is known for causing mischief pretty much anywhere he goes, so why would Trooping the Colour be any different? Arriving in a carriage alongside mother-daughter duo Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte, who twinned in aquamarine outfits, Prince Louis was photographed making his brother laugh. Louis and George also wore matching outfits, which only made their cheeky interactions all the sweeter at the June 14 event.
Wearing matching navy suits with crisp white shirts and bright red ties, George and Louis seemed to be having a ball as they took part in Trooping the Colour. Prince Louis's cute smile also revealed his missing teeth, showing just how much the little royal has grown up already. Prince George appeared to be attempting to hold back laughter, unsuccessfully, of course.
It's also worth noting that Prince George's perfectly styled hair will likely provide Prince Louis with comic fodder later today. After all, at the VE Day Parade in May, Louis couldn't resist imitating George's teen hair flip in a hilarious fashion.
Prince Louis's adorable smile and messy hair were on full display at Trooping the Colour 2025, proving he's always ready to provide royal fans with the entertainment they need.
Prince Louis's trademark humor was never more evident than during May's VE Day Parade. According to The Sun's lip reader, Nicola Hickling, Louis had some unfiltered thoughts about the official event. At one point, the 7-year-old reportedly asked his dad, Prince William, "Wasn't this supposed to be fun?" The Prince of Wales reportedly was quick to reply to Louis's cheeky comment, telling him, "It is, son." Presumably, Prince Louis will have some similar thoughts about Trooping the Colour, too.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Kate and Charlotte Showcase Their Mother-Daughter Style
The little princess twinned with her mom in the best way.
-
Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana at Trooping the Colour 2025
The Princess of Wales even wore the same designer as her late mother-in-law.
-
Taylor Swift Styles a Breezy Loewe Dress for a Special Surprise Visit
She made their day.
-
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Showcase Their Mother-Daughter Style at Trooping the Colour 2025
The little princess twinned with her mom in the best way.
-
Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana in a Catherine Walker Coat Dress at Trooping the Colour 2025
The Princess of Wales even wore the same designer as her late mother-in-law.
-
This Vintage Clip of Kate Middleton Apologizing to Prince William After Beating Him in a Boat Race Is Going Viral on TikTok
"We were sabotaged," Will joked after Kate beat him not once, but twice.
-
How Prince George and Prince William's "Shared Passion" Made a Windsor Castle Event "Extra Special" for One Attendee
The father and son duo have made quite the impact.
-
How Prince William and Princess Kate Are "Preparing" George, Charlotte, and Louis for "Their Future Roles" Within the Royal Family
"William takes his responsibilities...very seriously," a royal expert explained.
-
Princess Kate Embraces the Déjà Vu Blue Trend For Surprise Appearance—And Her Necklace Is On Sale
And her necklace is on sale.
-
The Unexpected Attribute Kate Middleton Has Been "Teased" About by Other Members of the Royal Family
It turns out she takes after The King.
-
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie Were Nearly Given Prince William and Princess Kate's Titles Until Edward Made Unusual Request
He's a theatre kid for life.