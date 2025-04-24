This Royal Child Has Left Siblings Behind With Staggering 900% Popularity Jump
Google searches have skyrocketed for this member of the Royal Family.
They might not be regulars on the royal scene just yet, but whenever Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis step into the spotlight, they never fail to delight fans. The Wales kids only make a handful of appearances on the calendar—like during The King's official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour—but according to recent data, one particular member of the family has seen a huge jump in Google searches over the past year.
The SEO experts at Big Fat Links revealed that Prince Louis—who turned seven on April 23—saw the biggest spike in online searches following a royal outing. After last June's Trooping the Colour, Louis once again stole the show, seeing a jaw-dropping 900 percent surge in Google searches of his name in the days following. Eleven-year-old Prince George on the other hand, saw a 133 percent increase in interest and Prince Charlotte, 9, had a 200 percent uptick.
And in December, little Louis saw another jump in popularity after attending mom Princess Kate’s Christmas carol concert. Although searches for Prince George's name generated the most interest—up 136 percent from 94,000 the week before to 222,154—Louis saw the biggest jump on Google, with searches for the prince rising 400 percent from 4,298 to 21,490.
Prince Louis has been back in the spotlight this week thanks to his seventh birthday, with the Prince and Princess of Wales releasing not only a new portrait, but an adorable Instagram Reel showing off Louis's energetic personality.
Speaking on behalf of Big Fat Links, former royal gardener Jack Stooks said that Prince William and Princess Kate are "choosing where they’re taking their kids, considering their ages." Prince George, for example, has been seen with his dad at several Aston Villa matches this month, which Stooks called "a gentle way in" to royal engagements.
"They've obviously got a common interest and that's quite nice," the former palace gardener said of George and William. "They're introducing him into the royal way of life with something he's actually enjoying doing, rather than taking him to more serious engagements."
As for Prince George's youngest sibling, who frequently entertains royal watchers with his cheeky antics, Stooks said, "I think the year ahead is going to be the same for Louis. It’s carefully getting him ready for royal life."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
