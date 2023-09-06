Prince William Is "Built From the Queen's Mold," Says Royal Expert

He's learned a lot from her.

Prince William and Queen Elizabeth
(Image credit: Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

At this stage in history, Prince William is first in line to the throne of the United Kingdom.

For various royal experts, the Prince of Wales will be more than ready when the time comes for him to reign, in large part because of how much he learned from his grandmother and mentor Queen Elizabeth II.

"I think the Queen prepared him a lot," Hugo Vickers told OK!. "William has said over the years that he had the chance to watch her at work and follow her example, and that’s one of the great advantages of a hereditary monarchy.

"They are trained from day one and they can observe things, see how things are done and absorb things gradually, which is very important."

Indeed, from when he was born up until her sad passing last September, William was able to see his grandmother at work as the U.K.'s beloved monarch, and she no doubt worked to teach him what she knew behind closed doors as well. He was 40 when she passed, so he had four decades to learn from her.

For royal author Howard Hodgson, William is also in better stead from the get-go than King Charles was with the public when he first took the throne.

"[William] is built from the Queen’s mold, in that he is much less controversial than his father and, while he knows what he believes in, he also knows that he cannot shoot from the foot," Hodgson told Express.

"William will know when and how to be discreet—much like his grandmother."

On Friday, Sept. 8, we will mark one year since Elizabeth—Britain's longest reigning monarch—passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Topics
Prince William Queen Elizabeth Ii
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸