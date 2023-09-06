Prince William Is "Built From the Queen's Mold," Says Royal Expert

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

At this stage in history, Prince William is first in line to the throne of the United Kingdom.

For various royal experts, the Prince of Wales will be more than ready when the time comes for him to reign, in large part because of how much he learned from his grandmother and mentor Queen Elizabeth II.

"I think the Queen prepared him a lot," Hugo Vickers told OK!. "William has said over the years that he had the chance to watch her at work and follow her example, and that’s one of the great advantages of a hereditary monarchy.

"They are trained from day one and they can observe things, see how things are done and absorb things gradually, which is very important."

Indeed, from when he was born up until her sad passing last September, William was able to see his grandmother at work as the U.K.'s beloved monarch, and she no doubt worked to teach him what she knew behind closed doors as well. He was 40 when she passed, so he had four decades to learn from her.

For royal author Howard Hodgson, William is also in better stead from the get-go than King Charles was with the public when he first took the throne.

"[William] is built from the Queen’s mold, in that he is much less controversial than his father and, while he knows what he believes in, he also knows that he cannot shoot from the foot," Hodgson told Express.

"William will know when and how to be discreet—much like his grandmother."

On Friday, Sept. 8, we will mark one year since Elizabeth—Britain's longest reigning monarch—passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.