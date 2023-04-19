Prince William and Kate Middleton Turned Down the Invitation to Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding for This Reason

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding just over a year ago had many famous faces in attendance—not the least of which were the groom’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham. According to The Mirror, the Prince and Princess of Wales were invited to the soiree in Florida, but declined—despite the Beckhams attending William and Kate’s own wedding in 2011. (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t invited, The Mirror reports, even though the Beckhams were also at their wedding in 2018.)
“The Beckhams were reported to have agonized over which royal couple to choose because of the alleged rift between William and Harry,” the outlet reports. “In the end, they plumped for William and Kate because of their long history of friendship.”
Buuuuuut, William and Kate RSVP’ed no. “David and Victoria wrote to William and Kate inviting them and the family to their son’s wedding, and William replied wishing them a great deal of joy, but they are unable to attend,” a source close to the Beckhams said. The reason, said the source? Security.
“David’s attachment and history go back with William and Kate, and they have a very strong relationship, and they were their choice of wedding guests,” the source said. “They are the people David and Victoria are attached to, and it’s always been about them because they’ve had a long history together.”
The wedding certainly didn’t lack for celebrity guests, though. Fellow Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton were there, as were Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Ritchie, and Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, who were still together at the time.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Rachel McAdams Opens Up Over the Guilt She Felt Taking a Break from Acting
“I…knew it wasn’t quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
This Chanel Palette Convinced Me to Wear Yellow Eyeshadow
It’s summer in a palette.
By Samantha Holender
-
This Untraditional Wedding Dress Trend Lends Itself to Extra Drama
Marie Claire spoke with bridal experts and designers about the textiles, silhouettes, and details to seek out for your big day.
By Emma Childs