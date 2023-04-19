Prince William and Kate Middleton Turned Down the Invitation to Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding for This Reason

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding just over a year ago had many famous faces in attendance—not the least of which were the groom’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham. According to The Mirror , the Prince and Princess of Wales were invited to the soiree in Florida, but declined—despite the Beckhams attending William and Kate’s own wedding in 2011. (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t invited, The Mirror reports, even though the Beckhams were also at their wedding in 2018.)

“The Beckhams were reported to have agonized over which royal couple to choose because of the alleged rift between William and Harry,” the outlet reports. “In the end, they plumped for William and Kate because of their long history of friendship.”

Buuuuuut, William and Kate RSVP’ed no. “David and Victoria wrote to William and Kate inviting them and the family to their son’s wedding, and William replied wishing them a great deal of joy, but they are unable to attend,” a source close to the Beckhams said. The reason, said the source? Security.

“David’s attachment and history go back with William and Kate, and they have a very strong relationship, and they were their choice of wedding guests,” the source said. “They are the people David and Victoria are attached to, and it’s always been about them because they’ve had a long history together.”

The wedding certainly didn’t lack for celebrity guests, though. Fellow Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton were there, as were Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Ritchie, and Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, who were still together at the time.