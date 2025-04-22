How Princess Kate and Prince William are Following in The King and Queen's Footsteps With Surprise Anniversary Celebration
The Prince and Princess of Wales will mark their 14th anniversary on April 29.
It's hard to believe it's been nearly 15 years since Prince William married Kate Middleton, but the couple will be celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary on April 29. On Tuesday, April 22, Kensington Palace announced that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be taking a trip to the Scottish Isles of Mull and Iona next week—and their visit will follow in King Charles and Queen Camilla's footsteps.
The King and Queen just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9, and like William and Kate, they mixed business with pleasure by taking on an official royal visit. While King Charles and Queen Camilla met with the late Pope Francis and carried out a number of other royal engagements in Rome on their anniversary, Princess Kate and Prince William will be traveling to the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.
According to Kensington Palace, the royal couple will spend their anniversary by visiting "a much-loved community hub in the heart of the town and an artisan market at which they will meet some of the island’s makers and creators." They will also stop by a local farm to learn about sustainable farming practices and hospitality on the island, a particular interest of the Prince of Wales.
On April 30, it sounds like the prince and princess will be donning their hiking boots. The royal couple is scheduled to visit an ancient woodland to meet the Mull and Iona Ranger Service, along with children from a local school. Together, they'll take part in an outdoor learning activity with the rangers to experience the natural beauty of the region.
Kensington Palace notes that the tiny island community of Iona has a population of roughly 170 people but welcomes around 130,000 tourists ever year who are eager to experience its "ancient history and traditional way of life."
The trip will mark the Prince and Princess of Wales's first joint royal engagement since March 15, when they attended the Six Nations 2025 rugby match between England and Wales. In early April, the couple headed on a family ski trip to France before Prince George and Prince William took in two Aston Villa matches together.
Since then, the Waleses—who skipped Easter with the Royal Family this year—have been spending time at their country house, Anmer Hall, before Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis head back to school later this week.
