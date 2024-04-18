Prince William Makes Moving Promise About Princess Kate at His First Public Appearance Since She Revealed She Has Cancer

After nearly a month away from royal duty, Prince William returned to royal engagements today, and it appears his wife, the Princess of Wales, wasn’t far from his mind as he did so.
This is William’s first return to work since the March 22 announcement by Kate that she had been diagnosed with cancer. William, Kate, and their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have been away at their country home, Anmer Hall, as all three kids were on Easter break from Lambrook School; they returned to school yesterday.
While loading food and cooking in the kitchen at food distribution charity Surplus to Supper in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, today, The Sun reports that William made a touching promise about Kate. Volunteer Rachel Candappa handed two get well soon cards to William, addressed to both Kate and William’s father, King Charles, who is also battling cancer.
William looked visibly moved as he said “Thank you. You are very kind.” When Candappa told the Prince of Wales to look after Kate, he placed his left hand on her shoulder and promised “I will,” The Sun reports.
“I was at home at 8:30 last night and I thought I had to do something,” Candappa said of why she made the cards. “This is a chance to give a card directly to the palace officials. I didn’t think I’d be able to give the cards to William. I said ‘Can I shake your hand?’ I loved it. He was very down to earth. I’m never washing my hand again.”
Also during the visit, William shared another anecdote about his family: his youngest son, Prince Louis—who turns six on Tuesday—loves cricket, William revealed as he arrived at Surplus to Supper, which is based at Sunbury Cricket Club.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Why Aja Naomi King Will “Never” Do Microneedling Again
The "Lessons in Chemistry" is sharing all her beauty tips.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Zendaya's Final 'Challengers' Serve? A Williams Sisters Homage
She channeled one of their first fashion shoots in Carolina Herrera.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
How Does Travis Kelce Feel About Taylor Swift Writing New Songs About Ex Joe Alwyn?
The real test of any relationship: a breakup album.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
As He Prepares to Return to Royal Duty Tomorrow After Nearly A Month Away, Prince William Is Struggling with “Immense” Pressure, Reports Say
“There’s a lot at stake, and he does need support.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William Single-Handedly Planned His and Kate Middleton’s Romantic Honeymoon
Kate had no idea where they were headed on their two week luxurious break from reality until after their 2011 wedding.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle Thinks Prince Harry Is "Making a Big Mistake" in Wanting to Reach Out to William, Kate: Source
She's worried he'll get hurt again.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince William and Prince George Enjoy Boys' Night Out at Soccer Game
They cheered on their team.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince William Steps Out at a Pub in Norfolk with Someone We, Quite Frankly, Weren’t Expecting
The Prince of Wales and his family remain in Norfolk at their country home, Anmer Hall, while the kids are on Easter break from school.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana Would Be "Absolutely Distraught" Over the State of Prince William and Prince Harry's Relationship, Expert Claims
She wanted them to have each other's backs.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
When Their Relationship Got Serious In the 2000s, Prince William Set Kate Middleton Up With an Crisis Hotline to Call In Case of Emergency
“William decided that something had to be done to protect Kate.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Future King Prince William Has Lost One of His "Top Advisers" in Prince Harry, Says Expert
Harry could have been a major asset for him.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published