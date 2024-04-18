Prince William Makes Moving Promise About Princess Kate at His First Public Appearance Since She Revealed She Has Cancer

After nearly a month away from royal duty, Prince William returned to royal engagements today, and it appears his wife, the Princess of Wales, wasn’t far from his mind as he did so.

This is William’s first return to work since the March 22 announcement by Kate that she had been diagnosed with cancer. William, Kate, and their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have been away at their country home, Anmer Hall, as all three kids were on Easter break from Lambrook School; they returned to school yesterday.

William returned to royal duty today, his first public appearance since Kate's March 22 announcement that she had been diagnosed with cancer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While loading food and cooking in the kitchen at food distribution charity Surplus to Supper in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, today, The Sun reports that William made a touching promise about Kate. Volunteer Rachel Candappa handed two get well soon cards to William, addressed to both Kate and William’s father, King Charles, who is also battling cancer.

William looked visibly moved as he said “Thank you. You are very kind.” When Candappa told the Prince of Wales to look after Kate, he placed his left hand on her shoulder and promised “I will,” The Sun reports.

The moment William received two get well soon cards from Rachel Candappa. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I was at home at 8:30 last night and I thought I had to do something,” Candappa said of why she made the cards. “This is a chance to give a card directly to the palace officials. I didn’t think I’d be able to give the cards to William. I said ‘Can I shake your hand?’ I loved it. He was very down to earth. I’m never washing my hand again.”

While at the visit to Surrey, William also revealed a loving anecdote about his youngest child, Louis, who turns six next week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Also during the visit, William shared another anecdote about his family: his youngest son, Prince Louis—who turns six on Tuesday—loves cricket, William revealed as he arrived at Surplus to Supper, which is based at Sunbury Cricket Club.