Prince William and Princess Kate Hiring a CEO Signals They're "Moving Into a New Age," Says Royal Expert

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William and Princess Kate are hiring a CEO to handle all their professional royal affairs, a decision which has already been branded a "revolutionary move" that will "ruffle feathers."
The CEO will likely take over responsibilities which have been traditionally assigned to private secretaries, which royal expert Jennie Bond believes can only be a positive thing—showing that the Prince and Princess of Wales are serious about their royal duties, and are in touch with what's needed to bring royal life firmly into the 21st century.
"I think this is a sleek and professional move. It is 'the Firm' moving into a new age, with William and Catherine clearly taking control of their working lives," Bond told OK!.
"Private secretaries are rather shadowy creatures, working closely with their principals, but rarely heard from publicly. I occasionally wined and dined the late Queen’s private secretaries, but they are men (almost exclusively men) who prefer to stay in the background.
"They have always been unfailingly polite, astute at avoiding any direct questions, and you come away thinking you really haven’t gleaned any information. Which, of course, is their intention. They do, however, carry a great deal of power and influence."
Bond, who famously used to work as a royal correspondent for the BBC, is excited for the possibilities a royal CEO brings.
"I think it would be great if the new CEO (hopefully a woman) is upfront, accountable and acts as spokesperson in front of the cameras when needed," she opined. "It is definitely further sign that the Waleses are looking to modernize the monarchy."
A summary of the job description read, "The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is the most senior and accountable leader for the Household of The Prince and Princess of Wales (the Household). They report to TRHs The Prince and Princess of Wales, representing TRHs to the Household, leading the organization, and supporting its senior leaders to deliver the work and impact of TRH’s official and private offices."
Rather dramatically, one source told the Daily Mail, "they are overthrowing the traditional, hierarchical structure in which staff answer to private secretaries. It has really set the cat among the pigeons. Will the King and Queen have to follow their lead?" Spicy stuff!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Is Kim Kardashian Dating NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr.?
Here's what we know.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Joe Jonas' Exes Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Just Went Out for Dinner in NYC
Goodbye, Mr. Perfectly Fine!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Chris Evans Says He Tried to Work Much, Much Less Amid Blossoming Relationship With Alba Baptista
He feels very ambivalent about fame.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Went for a Run in Central Park This Morning, and Nobody Noticed
“It was wonderful waking up in New York on a sunny morning.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Here's Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stay, Eat, and Visit While in New York City
Prince William arrives in the Big Apple today, but hopefully he’ll have time to have a little fun, too, maybe at one of these hotspots.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate “Not Expected to Accompany” Prince William to Singapore for This Year’s Earthshot Prize Awards, Reports Say
She is also staying behind as William travels to New York City this week.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Princess Kate’s New CEO Hire Will “Ruffle Feathers” Within the Firm’s Hierarchy
“Whoever this person is, they will have to be one tough cookie.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Learned About This Perfect-for-Fall Treat This Week—and Said She’s Taking it Home to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis
Prince William even said it smelled “delicious”—and sounds that way, too.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
In a “Revolutionary Move,” Prince William and Princess Kate are Hiring Their Own Personal CEO, Who Must Have a "Low Ego"
The hire is “foreshadowing a drastic hierarchical shift” within the Firm.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William Reportedly “Has No Plans to Answer Questions” About Brother Prince Harry While in the U.S. Next Week
He’d rather focus on the environmentalism work he is there to take part in.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate's Outfit for the Queen's Memorial Service Showed William "She's Here by His Side," Says Expert
So lovely.
By Iris Goldsztajn