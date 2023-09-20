Prince William and Princess Kate Hiring a CEO Signals They're "Moving Into a New Age," Says Royal Expert

It's already causing trouble, apparently.

Prince William and Princess Kate are hiring a CEO to handle all their professional royal affairs, a decision which has already been branded a "revolutionary move" that will "ruffle feathers."

The CEO will likely take over responsibilities which have been traditionally assigned to private secretaries, which royal expert Jennie Bond believes can only be a positive thing—showing that the Prince and Princess of Wales are serious about their royal duties, and are in touch with what's needed to bring royal life firmly into the 21st century.

"I think this is a sleek and professional move. It is 'the Firm' moving into a new age, with William and Catherine clearly taking control of their working lives," Bond told OK!.

"Private secretaries are rather shadowy creatures, working closely with their principals, but rarely heard from publicly. I occasionally wined and dined the late Queen’s private secretaries, but they are men (almost exclusively men) who prefer to stay in the background.

"They have always been unfailingly polite, astute at avoiding any direct questions, and you come away thinking you really haven’t gleaned any information. Which, of course, is their intention. They do, however, carry a great deal of power and influence."

Bond, who famously used to work as a royal correspondent for the BBC, is excited for the possibilities a royal CEO brings.

"I think it would be great if the new CEO (hopefully a woman) is upfront, accountable and acts as spokesperson in front of the cameras when needed," she opined. "It is definitely further sign that the Waleses are looking to modernize the monarchy."

A summary of the job description read, "The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is the most senior and accountable leader for the Household of The Prince and Princess of Wales (the Household). They report to TRHs The Prince and Princess of Wales, representing TRHs to the Household, leading the organization, and supporting its senior leaders to deliver the work and impact of TRH’s official and private offices."

Rather dramatically, one source told the Daily Mail, "they are overthrowing the traditional, hierarchical structure in which staff answer to private secretaries. It has really set the cat among the pigeons. Will the King and Queen have to follow their lead?" Spicy stuff!

